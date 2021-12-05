How to Watch ‘The National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony 2021’ Live for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Tune in and celebrate America’s annual holiday tradition, “The National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony” on the CBS Television Network or with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. This will be the event’s 99th year.

How to Watch ‘The National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony 2021’

About ‘The National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony’

President Calvin Coolidge began this tradition in 1923 when he walked from the White House to the Ellipse and lit a 48-foot fir tree decorated with 2,500 red, white, and green electric bulbs. Nearly 100 years later, this special day continues to bring Americans together. The history of the lighting of the National Christmas Tree reflects the history of the United States; peace and war, national celebration as well as national mourning.

This year, talented performers from all across the nation will sing their hearts out. Artists include LL Cool J, Billy Porter, Chris Stapleton, H.E.R., Juanes, Keb’ Mo,’ Kristin Chenoweth, Maren Morris, and Patti LaBelle. The U.S. Army Band Downrange and the Howard University Gospel Choir will also honor America with their performances.

How to Stream ‘The National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony 2021’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five allow you to watch ‘The National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony 2021’ on CBS using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.