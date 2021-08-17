How to Watch the NBA Summer League Championship: Kings vs. Celtics Live Online For Free

The top two teams of the NBA Summer League will duke it out to see who will capture an “illustrious” Summer League championship. The Sacramento Kings defeated the Dallas Mavericks to lock up their spot in the finals vs. Boston, who defeated the 76ers to secure a perfect Summer League record and their own spot in the finals. Which team will come out on top? Find out this Tuesday, August 17th at 9 PM on ESPN. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

When: Tuesday, August 17 at 9 PM ET

Tuesday, August 17 at 9 PM ET TV: ESPN

Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

You can also stream the game through the ESPN app.

Background

Both teams come into the Summer League finale with a perfect 4-0 record. This year’s Summer League is a bit different from normal years, as this year ditched the giant bracket we’re used to seeing in favor of letting the teams play and having the top 2 clubs in terms of record face off. This matchup will feature a fair share of interesting talent, such as the Celtic’s Cam Edwards and Romeo Langford, as well as Kings players like Alex Antetokounmpo and first-round pick Davion Mitchell. One player who won’t be there is Kings F Chimezie Metu, who will serve a one-game suspension for punching Mavs F Eugene Omoruyi in the 4th quarter of Sunday’s Mavs/Kings tilt.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the NBA Summer League Championship live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

