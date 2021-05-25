How to Watch the ‘NCIS’ Season 18 Finale Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The ‘NCIS’ season 18 finale airs Tuesday, May 25. Be sure to tune in to CBS to catch all the action as this season comes to a close. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘NCIS’ Season 18 Finale

When: Tuesday, May 25 at 8/7c

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

In the final episode of the season, titled “Rule 91,” the team pursues an arms dealer but is surprised to find out that Bishop (Emily Wickersham) has been implicated in an NSA leak. The promo seems to focus heavily on Bishop. In one clip, she’s on the phone and asks, “What’s Rule 91?” In response, Gibbs says, “When you decide to walk away, don’t look back.” It’s possible that the implication, along with her weird behaviors lately, means something pretty big. Some viewers speculate that she may leave the show for good.

Of course, the episode will feature plenty of other storylines. Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is still suspended from the agency. Gibbs and Marcie (Pam Dawber) are after a killer who may suspect something is up. There is still more to unfold in the season finale, and you definitely don’t want to miss it.

While most seasons of the show are 18 episodes, this season only fit in 16 episodes due to filming and production complications as a result of COVID. ‘NCIS’ fans can rest assured. Despite season 18 coming to an end, the show has already been renewed for its 19th season. That means there’s a very good chance that season 18 could end on a cliffhanger. Hopefully, things will be back to normal soon so viewers can catch a full 18 episodes next season.

How to Stream “NCIS” Season Finale for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “NCIS” live on CBS using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

