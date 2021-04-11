 Skip to Content
HBO Max

How to Watch ‘The Nevers’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Derek Walborn

Following the exploits of a cast of characters imbued with supernatural powers during the late Victorian era, The Nevers is a highly anticipated new series from executive producer Joss Whedon premiering April 11th on HBO Max.

In the last years of Victoria’s reign, London is beset by the “Touched.” These are people — mostly women — who suddenly develop superhuman abilities, some charming, some very disturbing. Among them are Amalia True, a mysterious, quick-fisted widow, and Penance Adair, a brilliant young inventor. They are the champions of this new underclass, making a home for the Touched, while fighting the forces of… well, pretty much all the forces — to make room for those whom history as we know it has no place.

Don’t have an HBO Max subscription? Want to check it out The Nevers for free? Here are the various ways to get a free trial of HBO Max.

1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Sign-Up Now”
  • Create Your Account
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile
  • Click “Account”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add HBO Max Free Trial

2. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Get Started”
  • Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

3. Sign-up For HBO Max Directly

While it’s not a free trial, you could always sign-up for HBO Max for a month and stream the “Snyder Cut”, along with “Godzilla vs. Kong” at the end of March for just $14.99.

How to Get HBO Max

  • Click here to sign-up
  • Click “Sign Up Now”
  • Select “Prepay & Save”
  • Create Your Account
  • Add Your Payment Information
  • Click “Start Subscription”

The Nevers

April 11, 2021

The Nevers Trailer

How to Get a Free Trial to HBO Max

