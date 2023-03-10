 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Hulu FX

How to Watch ‘The New York Times Presents: Sin Eater’ Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

A new two-part documentary premieres on FX and Hulu this week, offering a closer look at Hollywood P.I. Anthony Pellicano. “The New York Times Presents: Sin Eater” takes viewers inside Pellicano’s career, highlighting the dirty work he did and demonstrating all of the ways he broke the rules. “Sin Eater” premieres on FX and Hulu simultaneously at 10 p.m. ET on Friday, March 10. The two parts premiere back to back, so you won’t have to wait long to hear the full story. You can watch FX with a subscription to Sling TV. You can also watch with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, or YouTube TV.

How to Watch 'The New York Times Presents: Sin Eater'

About 'The New York Times Presents: Sin Eater'

Pellicano worked with wealthy, famous clients in Hollywood, so there was a lot of pressure on him to eat their sins and sweep everything under the rug. The documentary details how he went to great lengths to keep their secrets covered up, even if it meant breaking the law himself. He eventually landed behind bars for wiretapping and racketeering.

The documentary features many exclusive details that have never been seen by the public. With the assistance of information from the FBI case to audio recordings, the fascinating story unfolds.

In the first segment of the two-part documentary, viewers will see how Pellicano held so much power, specifically looking at some of his connections that allowed him to do this dirty work. According to FX, the second part of “Sin Eater” looks at how the most powerful names in Hollywood are “rarely held accountable.”

Can you watch 'The New York Times Presents: Sin Eater' for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch FX as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch ‘The New York Times Presents: Sin Eater’ with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.

What devices can you use to stream 'The New York Times Presents: Sin Eater'?

You can watch FX on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'The New York Times Presents: Sin Eater' Trailer

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.