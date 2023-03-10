How to Watch ‘The New York Times Presents: Sin Eater’ Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

A new two-part documentary premieres on FX and Hulu this week, offering a closer look at Hollywood P.I. Anthony Pellicano. “The New York Times Presents: Sin Eater” takes viewers inside Pellicano’s career, highlighting the dirty work he did and demonstrating all of the ways he broke the rules. “Sin Eater” premieres on FX and Hulu simultaneously at 10 p.m. ET on Friday, March 10. The two parts premiere back to back, so you won’t have to wait long to hear the full story. You can watch FX with a subscription to Sling TV . You can also watch with fuboTV , Hulu Live TV , DIRECTV STREAM , or YouTube TV .

About 'The New York Times Presents: Sin Eater'

Pellicano worked with wealthy, famous clients in Hollywood, so there was a lot of pressure on him to eat their sins and sweep everything under the rug. The documentary details how he went to great lengths to keep their secrets covered up, even if it meant breaking the law himself. He eventually landed behind bars for wiretapping and racketeering.

The documentary features many exclusive details that have never been seen by the public. With the assistance of information from the FBI case to audio recordings, the fascinating story unfolds.

In the first segment of the two-part documentary, viewers will see how Pellicano held so much power, specifically looking at some of his connections that allowed him to do this dirty work. According to FX, the second part of “Sin Eater” looks at how the most powerful names in Hollywood are “rarely held accountable.”

