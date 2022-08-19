 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘The New York Times Presents Superspreader’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Stephen Silver

FX and Hulu have been airing a series of documentaries in collaboration with The New York Times, titled “The New York Times Presents…” The most famous of them was last year’s “Framing Britney Spears,” and the latest is called “Superspreader.” It will debut on Friday, Aug. 19, simultaneously on the FX network and streaming on Hulu. You can can stream it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch “The New York Times Presents: Superspreader”

About “The New York Times Presents: Superspreader”

The documentary, by director Lora Mofta, tells the story of Dr. Joseph Mercola, one of the most prolific spreaders of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation, discouraging vaccination and pushing unproven medical cures.

The New York Times Presents

July 10, 2020

A series of standalone documentaries powered by the unparalleled journalism and insight of The New York Times, bringing viewers close to the essential stories of our time.

The “New York Times Presents” documentary features reporters from the newspaper, sharing their reporting about Dr. Mercola, his rise, and what he did during the pandemic to gain such a following. The Times has described him as “The Most Influential Spreader of Coronavirus Misinformation” and part of “The Anti-Vaccine Movement’s New Frontier.”

Past “The New York Times Presents” documentaries include “The Killing of Breonna Taylor,” “To Live and Die in Alabama,” “Who Gets To Be an Influencer?” and “They Get Brave,” in addition to “Framing Britney Spears” and its sequel. The series is available to stream on Hulu.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “The New York Times Presents Superspreader” on Hulu?

Hulu is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

The Trailer for 'New York Times Presents: Superspreader"

