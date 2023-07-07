How to Watch ‘The Next Black Millionaires’ Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

“The Next Black Millionaires” brings viewers along as three hard-working entrepreneurs receive grants to take their businesses to the next level. Throughout its six episodes, the series documents a tough but rewarding journey. Will these three individuals be able to turn their passions and interests into profits? Find out when the six-episode docuseries begins streaming on Roku Channel on Friday, July 7. All of the episodes drop simultaneously, so you don’t have to wait a moment to continue watching. You can watch with a free sign-up to Roku Channel .

About 'The Next Black Millionaires' Premiere

In “The Next Black Millionaires,” three grant recipients are welcoming viewers along on this challenging path they’ve chosen. The docuseries dives into what this journey entails and all of the ups and downs along the way. Working their way to the top is not easy, and there are many roadblocks in their way. They are driven and motivated, so they won’t let anything knock them down.

The docuseries follows Dorian Morris, LaToya Stirrup, and Neil Hudson. Morris created a line of beauty and wellness products called Undefined Beauty. Using her own life experience for inspiration Stirrup started a brand, KAZMALEJE, which offers detangling hair tools. Hudson started Scotch Boyz, selling a collection of sauces and seasonings inspired by Jamaica’s island vibes.

The three individuals included in the show are recipients of SheaMoisture’s Next Black Millionaire grants. Cara Sabin is the CEO of SheaMoisture and worked with MARCO Television Studios and Roku to tell these stories. Target stores and Target.com will carry a selection of products from each winner’s collection, promoting the series and giving these entrepreneurs extra exposure and the recognition they deserve.

