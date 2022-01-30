 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2022 NFL Conference Championship Games Live For Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Mobile, and More

Jeff Kotuby

The NFL’s final four are set, and a berth in the Super Bowl is on the line. On the AFC side, the upstart Cincinnati Bengals head to KC to take on the reigning two-time conference champion Chiefs. In the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers play their third game this season. Who will represent each conference in the Super Bowl? You can watch the AFC Conference Championship game on CBS, while FOX will have the NFC title game. You can watch both games with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the AFC and NFC Championship Games Live Without Cable

Game Previews

Both of these games are rematches, doubly so in the NFC game’s case. The Bengals beat the Chiefs in a thriller in Cincy — but this game will be at Arrowhead, where the Chief’s home field advantage may just be too much for Joe Burrow and the rest of the young Bengals. “Joe Cool” has impressed since being drafted first overall and suffering a devastating knee injury last season. Can he and former LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase light up the Chief’s defense like Josh Allen and the Bills did a week ago? If they do, they’ll have to avoid giving the ball back to all-world QB Patrick Mahomes with any time left on the clock. Mahomes engineered a scoring drive with just 13 seconds left to get last week’s Divisional game to overtime, where he connected with TE Travis Kelce for the game-winning TD.

The late game sees two NFC West rivals fight once more for a shot at the Super Bowl — the Niners and Rams. The Niners have been road warriors and underdogs in their prior two contests, but haven’t let that affect them. They beat the third-seeded Dallas Cowboys and the top-seeded Green Bay Packers in back-to-back weeks and in thrilling fashion. The Rams, meanwhile, just upset the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their building. Does home-field advantage matter at all anymore? Find out this Sunday.

How to Stream the 2022 AFC and NFC Championship Games for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the AFC and NFC Championship Games live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Paramount Plus.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS and Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS and Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS and Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS and Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $9.99
Includes: CBS

