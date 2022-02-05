How to Watch the 2022 NHL All-Star Game Live for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Mobile, and More
The top players in the NHL will see which division can claim the crown of “best of the best” during the NHL All-Star Game. This year’s contest will air live from Las Vegas, home of the Vegas Golden Knights, and will see the Atlantic, Metropolitan, Central, and Pacific All-Stars play in a new format for a shot at assorted prizes. You can watch the game live on ABC this Saturday, February 5, at 3 PM ET, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
How to Watch the 2022 NHL All-Star Game
- When: Saturday, February 5 at 3 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
Prior to the NHL All-Star Game, you can watch the NHL Skills Competition on Friday at 7:30pm ET on ESPN, which is also available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
Can you stream the NHL All-Star Game on ESPN+?
In addition to ABC, you can stream the 2022 NHL All-Star Game, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.
NHL All-Star Game Background and Rosters
The 2022 All-Star Game will be the seventh under the game’s new format. Rather than a traditional East vs. West or North America vs. World format, each division will be broken up into their own team and will play a 3v3, round-robin-style tournament.
Sean McDonough will call all the action alongside analyst Ray Ferraro, Emily Kaplan, and Laura Rutledge.
Speaking of which, here are the rosters for each division:
Metropolitan Division (All-Star appearances)
- F Sebastian Aho, CAR (2nd)
- F Claude Giroux, PHI (7th) (Captain, replacing Alex Ovechkin)
- F Jake Guentzel, PIT (1st)
- F Jack Hughes, NJD (1st)
- F Evgeny Kuznetsov, WSH (2nd)
- F Chris Kreider, NYR (2nd)
- F Tom Wilson, WSH (1st)++
- D Adam Pelech, NYI (1st)
- D Zach Werenski, CBJ (2nd)
- G Frederik Andersen, CAR (2nd)
- G Tristan Jarry, PIT (2nd)
- replaced NYR D Adam Fox (injury)
++ replaced WSH F Alex Ovechkin (COVID-19 protocol)
Atlantic Division (All-Star appearances)
- F Patrice Bergeron, BOS (3rd)
- F Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA (2nd)
- F Dylan Larkin, DET (2nd)
- F Auston Matthews, TOR (4th) (Captain)
- F Steven Stamkos, TBL (7th)
- F Nick Suzuki, MTL (1st)
- F Brady Tkachuk, OTT (2nd)+
- D Rasmus Dahlin, BUF (1st)
- D Victor Hedman, TBL (3rd)
- G Jack Campbell, TOR (1st)
- G Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL (4th)
- replaced OTT F Drake Batherson (injury)
Central Division (All-Star appearances)
- F Kyle Connor, WPG (1st)
- F Alex DeBrincat, CHI (1st)
- F Nazem Kadri, COL (1st)
- F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN (1st)
- F Clayton Keller, ARI (2nd)
- F Jordan Kyrou, STL (1st)
- F Joe Pavelski, DAL (4th) (Captain)
- D Roman Josi, NSH (4th)+
- D Cale Makar, COL (1st)
- G Juuse Saros, NSH (1st)
- G Cam Talbot, MIN (1st)
- replaced COL F Nathan MacKinnon (injury)
Pacific Division (All-Star appearances)
- F Leon Draisaitl, EDM (3rd)
- F Jordan Eberle, SEA (2nd)
- F Johnny Gaudreau, CGY (6th)
- F Adrian Kempe, LAK (1st)
- F Jonathan Marchessault, VGK (1st)
- F Connor McDavid, EDM (5th) (Captain)
- F Timo Meier, SJS (1st)
- F Mark Stone, VGK (1st)
- F Troy Terry, ANA (1st)
- D Alex Pietrangelo, VGK (3rd)
- G John Gibson, ANA (3rd)
- G Thatcher Demko, VAN (1st)
