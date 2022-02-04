 Skip to Content
NHL Hockey

How to Watch the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills Competition Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Before the NHL’s best hit the ice for the All-Star Game, they’ll thrill and excite us during the NHL All-Star Skills Competition. You can watch the NHL All-Star Skills Competition on ESPN this Friday, February 4, at 7:30 p.m. ET with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills Competition

Featuring seven skills competitions that test skating speed, shooting power, shooting accuracy, goaltending, and more, this year’s NHL All-Star Skill Competition includes two new contests held outdoors for the first time ever on the Las Vegas Strip. First is the Fountain Face-Off, a timed event with players racing by boat to a “rink” to shoot pucks into five targets, will be held at the Fountains of Bellagio, while Las Vegas NHL 21 in ‘22 on Las Vegas Boulevard is a hockey version of blackjack in which players shoot pucks at playing cards, seeking a total of 21.

Players Participating in the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills Competition

Fountain Face-Off

  • Jonathan Huberdeau, Panthers
  • Claude Giroux, Flyers
  • Jordan Eberle, Kraken
  • Roman Josi, Predators
  • Nick Suzuki, Canadiens
  • Zach Werenski, Blue Jackets
  • Mark Stone, Golden Knights
  • Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson

21 in ‘22

  • Nazem Kadri, Avalanche
  • Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs
  • Joe Pavelski, Stars
  • Steven Stamkos, Lightning
  • Brady Tkachuk, Senators

Fastest Skater

  • Chris Kreider, Rangers
  • Adrian Kempe, Kings
  • Kyle Connor, Jets
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov, Capitals
  • Jordan Kyrou, Blues
  • Dylan Larkin, Red Wings
  • Cale Makar, Avalanche
  • Connor McDavid, Oilers

Save Streak

  • Jack Campbell, Maple Leafs
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy, Lightning
  • Frederik Andersen, Hurricanes
  • Tristan Jarry, Penguins
  • Cam Talbot, Wild
  • Juuse Saros, Predators
  • Thatcher Demko, Canucks
  • John Gibson, Ducks

Hardest Shot

  • Adam Pelech, Islanders
  • Timo Meier, Sharks
  • Victor Hedman, Lightning
  • Tom Wilson, Capitals

Breakaway Challenge

  • Kirill Kaprizov, Wild
  • Trevor Zegras, Ducks
  • Jack Hughes, Devils
  • Alex DeBrincat, Blackhawks
  • Alex Pietrangelo, Golden Knights
  • Goalies: Manon Rhéaume & Wyatt Russell

Accuracy Shooting

  • Leon Draisaitl, Oilers
  • Clayton Keller, Coyotes
  • Rasmus Dahlin, Sabres
  • Sebastian Aho, Hurricanes
  • Jake Guentzel, Penguins
  • Troy Terry, Ducks
  • Johnny Gaudreau, Flames
  • Patrice Bergeron, Bruins
  • Jonathan Marchessault, Golden Knights
  • Four passers, including Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson

How to Stream the NHL All-Star Skills Competition for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the NHL All-Star Skills Competition live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Best of All-Star Fastest Skater Competition

