How to Watch the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills Competition Live for Free Without Cable

Before the NHL's best hit the ice for the All-Star Game, they'll thrill and excite us during the NHL All-Star Skills Competition. You can watch the NHL All-Star Skills Competition on ESPN this Friday, February 4, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills Competition

When: Friday, February 4 at 7: 30 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Streaming: fuboTV

Featuring seven skills competitions that test skating speed, shooting power, shooting accuracy, goaltending, and more, this year’s NHL All-Star Skill Competition includes two new contests held outdoors for the first time ever on the Las Vegas Strip. First is the Fountain Face-Off, a timed event with players racing by boat to a “rink” to shoot pucks into five targets, will be held at the Fountains of Bellagio, while Las Vegas NHL 21 in ‘22 on Las Vegas Boulevard is a hockey version of blackjack in which players shoot pucks at playing cards, seeking a total of 21.

Players Participating in the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills Competition

Fountain Face-Off

Jonathan Huberdeau, Panthers

Claude Giroux, Flyers

Jordan Eberle, Kraken

Roman Josi, Predators

Nick Suzuki, Canadiens

Zach Werenski, Blue Jackets

Mark Stone, Golden Knights

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson

21 in ‘22

Nazem Kadri, Avalanche

Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs

Joe Pavelski, Stars

Steven Stamkos, Lightning

Brady Tkachuk, Senators

Fastest Skater

Chris Kreider, Rangers

Adrian Kempe, Kings

Kyle Connor, Jets

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Capitals

Jordan Kyrou, Blues

Dylan Larkin, Red Wings

Cale Makar, Avalanche

Connor McDavid, Oilers

Save Streak

Jack Campbell, Maple Leafs

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Lightning

Frederik Andersen, Hurricanes

Tristan Jarry, Penguins

Cam Talbot, Wild

Juuse Saros, Predators

Thatcher Demko, Canucks

John Gibson, Ducks

Hardest Shot

Adam Pelech, Islanders

Timo Meier, Sharks

Victor Hedman, Lightning

Tom Wilson, Capitals

Breakaway Challenge

Kirill Kaprizov, Wild

Trevor Zegras, Ducks

Jack Hughes, Devils

Alex DeBrincat, Blackhawks

Alex Pietrangelo, Golden Knights

Goalies: Manon Rhéaume & Wyatt Russell

Accuracy Shooting

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers

Clayton Keller, Coyotes

Rasmus Dahlin, Sabres

Sebastian Aho, Hurricanes

Jake Guentzel, Penguins

Troy Terry, Ducks

Johnny Gaudreau, Flames

Patrice Bergeron, Bruins

Jonathan Marchessault, Golden Knights

Four passers, including Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson

