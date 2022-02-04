How to Watch the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills Competition Live for Free Without Cable
Before the NHL’s best hit the ice for the All-Star Game, they’ll thrill and excite us during the NHL All-Star Skills Competition. You can watch the NHL All-Star Skills Competition on ESPN this Friday, February 4, at 7:30 p.m. ET with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
How to Watch the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills Competition
- When: Friday, February 4 at 7: 30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
Featuring seven skills competitions that test skating speed, shooting power, shooting accuracy, goaltending, and more, this year’s NHL All-Star Skill Competition includes two new contests held outdoors for the first time ever on the Las Vegas Strip. First is the Fountain Face-Off, a timed event with players racing by boat to a “rink” to shoot pucks into five targets, will be held at the Fountains of Bellagio, while Las Vegas NHL 21 in ‘22 on Las Vegas Boulevard is a hockey version of blackjack in which players shoot pucks at playing cards, seeking a total of 21.
Players Participating in the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills Competition
Fountain Face-Off
- Jonathan Huberdeau, Panthers
- Claude Giroux, Flyers
- Jordan Eberle, Kraken
- Roman Josi, Predators
- Nick Suzuki, Canadiens
- Zach Werenski, Blue Jackets
- Mark Stone, Golden Knights
- Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson
21 in ‘22
- Nazem Kadri, Avalanche
- Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs
- Joe Pavelski, Stars
- Steven Stamkos, Lightning
- Brady Tkachuk, Senators
Fastest Skater
- Chris Kreider, Rangers
- Adrian Kempe, Kings
- Kyle Connor, Jets
- Evgeny Kuznetsov, Capitals
- Jordan Kyrou, Blues
- Dylan Larkin, Red Wings
- Cale Makar, Avalanche
- Connor McDavid, Oilers
Save Streak
- Jack Campbell, Maple Leafs
- Andrei Vasilevskiy, Lightning
- Frederik Andersen, Hurricanes
- Tristan Jarry, Penguins
- Cam Talbot, Wild
- Juuse Saros, Predators
- Thatcher Demko, Canucks
- John Gibson, Ducks
Hardest Shot
- Adam Pelech, Islanders
- Timo Meier, Sharks
- Victor Hedman, Lightning
- Tom Wilson, Capitals
Breakaway Challenge
- Kirill Kaprizov, Wild
- Trevor Zegras, Ducks
- Jack Hughes, Devils
- Alex DeBrincat, Blackhawks
- Alex Pietrangelo, Golden Knights
- Goalies: Manon Rhéaume & Wyatt Russell
Accuracy Shooting
- Leon Draisaitl, Oilers
- Clayton Keller, Coyotes
- Rasmus Dahlin, Sabres
- Sebastian Aho, Hurricanes
- Jake Guentzel, Penguins
- Troy Terry, Ducks
- Johnny Gaudreau, Flames
- Patrice Bergeron, Bruins
- Jonathan Marchessault, Golden Knights
- Four passers, including Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson
How to Stream the NHL All-Star Skills Competition for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the NHL All-Star Skills Competition live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
