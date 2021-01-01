How to Watch ‘The Office’ Now That It Has Left Netflix

The Office is moving to a new home to start 2021 – switching over from Netflix to Peacock. Though the series went off air back in 2013, it’s become one of Netflix’s most popular shows and has maintained the top spot as the most watched series on the platform for the last few years.

How to Stream “The Office”

When: Starting January 1st, 2021

Where: Peacock

Stream: S1 & S2: Peacock Free, All Seasons: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Peacock Premium

However, as the streaming wars are fully underway, The Office has been pulled off Netflix, in favor of NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service. It seems the company believes fans are dedicated to the series so much so they would be willing to subscribe to the new service.

News that The Office would be leaving Netflix was confirmed back in June 2019. “We’re sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform — but members can binge watch the show to their hearts’ content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021,” the streaming giant Tweeted.

As the countdown was winding down, Peacock revealed that a portion of the series will be available free of charge for those who still want a dose of the Dunder Mifllin gang without having to pay for Peacock. The streaming service will be offering the first two seasons of the show on their free tier. Seasons three through nine will be behind their paywall, available to users with Peacock Premium which is $4.99 a month, after a 7-Day Free Trial (or free for Xfinity Customers). Those with Peacock Premium Plus will be able to watch the service ad-free.

In addition, the streamer will also include Superfan Episodes that include never-before-seen footage and deleted scenes in extended cuts of the original series, starting with season three and more coming in March.

The Office: Superfan Episodes (S3) Sample Clip