How to Watch ‘The Old Man’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

What happens when an ex-CIA agent who has been living off-grid for decades suddenly finds himself flushed out by a would-be assassin? What must he do to not only survive but also reckon with his murky past? That’s the central premise of “The Old Man,” a seven-part thriller starring Jeff Daniels that debuts on FX on Thursday, June 16 and you can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About ‘The Old Man’

Daniels plays Dan Chase, the former government man who has tried to bury his past. Unfortunately for Chase, John Lithgow’s Harold Harper — a senior FBI figure — is determined to not let him disappear into the shadows once again. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.

Harper is called on to hunt him down because of his complicated past with the rogue fugitive. When Chase proves to be more difficult to apprehend than the authorities expected, a highly trained special ops contractor is sent to pursue him as well.

“The Old Man” is based on Thomas Perry’s best-selling novel of the same name and also starring are Alia Shawkat as Harper’s disciple Angela Adams and E.J. Bonilla as CIA agent Raymond Waters. Rounding out the cast are Gbenga Akinnagbe and Amy Brenneman.

