 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
FX Hulu

How to Watch ‘The Old Man’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

Tom Wilton

What happens when an ex-CIA agent who has been living off-grid for decades suddenly finds himself flushed out by a would-be assassin? What must he do to not only survive but also reckon with his murky past? That’s the central premise of “The Old Man,” a seven-part thriller starring Jeff Daniels that debuts on FX on Thursday, June 16 and you can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘The Old Man’

When: Thursday, June 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT
TV: FX
Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

The series will also be available to stream on Hulu.

About ‘The Old Man’

Daniels plays Dan Chase, the former government man who has tried to bury his past. Unfortunately for Chase, John Lithgow’s Harold Harper — a senior FBI figure — is determined to not let him disappear into the shadows once again. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.

Harper is called on to hunt him down because of his complicated past with the rogue fugitive. When Chase proves to be more difficult to apprehend than the authorities expected, a highly trained special ops contractor is sent to pursue him as well.

“The Old Man” is based on Thomas Perry’s best-selling novel of the same name and also starring are Alia Shawkat as Harper’s disciple Angela Adams and E.J. Bonilla as CIA agent Raymond Waters. Rounding out the cast are Gbenga Akinnagbe and Amy Brenneman.

The Old Man

June 16, 2022

Dan Chase absconded from the CIA decades ago and now lives off the grid. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.

How to Stream ‘Old Man’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

You can watch “The Old Man” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web via DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
FX--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: FX + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FX + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: FX + 23 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FX + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FX + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch 'The Old Man' Trailer

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.