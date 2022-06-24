How to Watch ‘The One That Got Away’ Series Premiere For Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

A new reality dating series makes its debut on Prime Video this week, but it’s unlike the others that have come before it. Hosted by singer/songwriter Betty Who, “The One That Got Away” takes contenders back in time to rediscover true love. All 10 episodes of the new reality series drop on Friday, June 24 and you can watch them all with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

“The One That Got Away” has a unique time-travel premise in that contenders are given a second chance to find love with people from their pasts. They get to revisit missed connections from different points in their lives, but to meet up with the other contestants, those “missed connections” must enter through “The Portal.”

Six contenders have the opportunity to reconnect with the surprising people who might make their way through “The Portal.” In the trailer, two guys meet again after previously knowing each other from confirmation class. Another contender is shocked to see his best female friend walk through “The Portal.” The contestants learn that their soul mates might have been right in front of them this entire time.

Showrunner and executive producer Elan Gale has been a part of other reality dating shows, including “The Bachelor” and “FBOY Island,” before working on “The One That Got Away.”

