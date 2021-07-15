How to Watch The Open Championship Without Cable

The PGA Tour crosses the Atlantic Ocean for this week’s contest, as the world’s best golfers descend on Kent, England for the Open Championship. Live coverage of the event begins on Thursday, July 15, and continues until Sunday, July 18 on NBC, Golf Channel, and Peacock.

How to Stream the Open Championship Online for Free

When: Starts Thursday, July 15, continues until Sunday, July 18

TV: NBC, Golf Channel

Streaming: You can watch with Peacock or a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

For the first time, fans can stream the entire tournament on Peacock, including eight hours of exclusive coverage. All NBC and GOLF Channel tournament coverage will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. This way, you won’t miss a second of the action when making a snack run or dropping the kids off at soccer practice.

NBC Sports will also complement its comprehensive Open Championship coverage with live featured groups Thursday-Sunday, showcasing two morning groups and two afternoon groups each day of the Championship. There will also be a “featured holes” feed highlighting holes 14, 15, and 16.

Featured groups and holes coverage will be shown live on Peacock. In total, there will be approximately 100-plus hours of complimentary digital coverage in 2021. Coverage will be anchored by Sky Sports’ James Haddock, Sophie Walker, Trish Johnson, Richard Boxall, and Gary Murphy.

Here’s the full schedule, including when and where you’ll be able to catch live action:

Date Peacock GOLF Channel & Peacock NBC & Peacock Thursday, July 15 1:30-4 a.m. / 3-4 p.m. 4 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, July 16 1:30-4 a.m. / 3-4 p.m. 4 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 17 5-7 a.m. 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, July 18 4-7 a.m. 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

How to Watch the 2021 Open Championship for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2021 Open Championship live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options