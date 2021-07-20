How to Watch the Opening Olympic Softball Games For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The first competitive action of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games gets underway from Tokyo Tuesday night, U.S. time. Three Olympic softball games will be played and beamed back to the States to watch on NBC Sports Network. In early action, host team Japan takes on Australia at 8 pm ET, followed by Team USA taking on Italy at 11 pm ET. Those games are followed by an overnight match-up that sees Team Mexico battling Team Canada at 2 am ET. Watch the early softball action with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

About the Opening Olympic Softball Games

Softball returns to the Summer Olympics after a 13-year hiatus in Tokyo, and Team USA is looking to reclaim its spot on the Gold Medal stand. Softball was first played in the Olympics in Atlanta in 1996, with the U.S. claiming Gold in ‘96, 2000, and 2004. Japan won Gold in 2008. The event was not included in 2012 in London or in Rio in 2016.

With its return this year, softball — along with baseball — are among five sports that have been added to this year’s Olympics as a one-off event. The sport will not be played at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

We also have schedules for other Summer Olympics events.

Coverage of Softball at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games begins on Tuesday, July 20.

