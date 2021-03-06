 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
CBS All Access

How to Watch the Oprah Winfrey Interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Live For Free Without Cable

Julian Larach

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will engage in their first high-profile TV event since stepping away from their royal duties in March 2020. The interview airs Sunday, March 7th at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch it Live with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special’ Live

CBS claims the interview will be an “intimate conversation” that covers a variety of topics. The interview is set to start with a solo chat with Markle discussing motherhood and life as a royal as well as handling life under public pressure and constant scrutiny. The couple announced on February 14 that they are expecting their second child.

Prince Harry is expected to join the conversation and have an in-depth discussion about the pair’s decision to move to the U.S. and what they have planned for the future. With that in mind, Oprah’s friend Gayle King told CBS that “nothing is off-limits. Oprah can ask anything she wants.”

The couple most likely agreed to the interview with Winfrey because of her close relationship with Markle. Winfrey also attended the royal wedding in 2018.

How to Stream ‘Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch ‘Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special’ live on CBS using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeParamount+
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign UpFree Trial
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99$5.99
CBS---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS + 26 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 34 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $5.99
Includes: CBS

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS + 31 Top Cable Channels

First Look at 'Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special'

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy