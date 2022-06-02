How to Watch ‘The Orville: New Horizons’ Premiere For Free on on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

Reaching for new horizons on a fresh platform, the cast of Fox’s “The Orville” warp their way onto Hulu for a third season. The hour-long comedy title is back to bring a fresh take on galactic exploration. Join Seth MacFarlane, Adrienne Palicki, and Scott Grimes as they battle the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of interpersonal relationships. You can watch all of the interstellar action beginning on Thursday, June 2 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

Set 400 years in the future, the crew of the starship “Orville” explores both the wonders and monotony of deep space exploration. Finding initial footing on Fox, the crew has been on hiatus for three years until Hulu picked up the series. Marking the studio change with a flashy new title, “The Orville: New Horizons” promises to bring a sense of intergalactic adventure to the streaming screen.

The official trailer sees MacFarlanes’ Captain Ed Mercer commanding the Orville through much more dangerous and spectacular scenarios than in previous seasons. “It’s really like ‘Family Guy’ in a lot of ways,” MacFarlane said. “It’s a universe that has infinite boundaries and so it can really go as long as there’s a demand for it. It’s a true ensemble show — there are, what, nine, 10 characters that are all, I think, equally dynamic. So there are lots and lots more stories.”

