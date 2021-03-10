 Skip to Content
Pac-12 Network

How to Watch the 2021 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile

Julian Larach

Last Sunday, the Oregon Ducks made a comeback after defeating its rival Oregon State 80-67, winning the league title, and joining the Pac-12 Tournament as the No. 1 seed. Heated games will certainly erupt this week, and you can catch the Pac-12 Championship Game on Saturday, March 13th on ESPN or with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Championship

In addition to Oregon, USC (No. 2 seed), Colorado (No. 3 seed), and UCLA (No. 4 seed) are the only other projected NCAA Tournament teams in the Pac-12 conference. However, UCLA should focus on winning a few more games and improve its standing as its currently projected as No. 11 seed for the NCAA Tournament.

If you don’t want to miss the high-stake games preceding the Sunday championship, here’s a list of what’s to come this week.

First round — Wednesday, March 10
Game 1: No. 9 Washington State vs. No. 8 Arizona State | 4 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Game 2: No. 7 Utah vs. No. 10 Washington | 8 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Game 3: No. 6 Stanford vs. No. 11 California | 10 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 11
Game 4: No. 1 Oregon vs. Game 1 winner | 2:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Game 5: No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 5 Oregon State | 5:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Game 6: No. 2 USC vs. Game 2 winner | 8:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Game 7: No. 3 Colorado vs. Game 3 winner | 11:30 p.m. on ESPN

Semifinals — Friday, March 12
Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner | 8:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner | 11:30 p.m. on ESPN

Pac-12 Tournament Championship Game — Saturday, March 13
Game 10: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

How to Stream the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Championship Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Pac-12 Championship live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 29 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: Pac-12 Network

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Pac-12 Network

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 25 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

Pac-12 Tournament Preview

