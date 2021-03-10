How to Watch the 2021 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile
Last Sunday, the Oregon Ducks made a comeback after defeating its rival Oregon State 80-67, winning the league title, and joining the Pac-12 Tournament as the No. 1 seed. Heated games will certainly erupt this week, and you can catch the Pac-12 Championship Game on Saturday, March 13th on ESPN or with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
How to Watch the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Championship
- When: Starting Wednesday, March 10 at 4:00 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN / Pac-12 Network
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In addition to Oregon, USC (No. 2 seed), Colorado (No. 3 seed), and UCLA (No. 4 seed) are the only other projected NCAA Tournament teams in the Pac-12 conference. However, UCLA should focus on winning a few more games and improve its standing as its currently projected as No. 11 seed for the NCAA Tournament.
If you don’t want to miss the high-stake games preceding the Sunday championship, here’s a list of what’s to come this week.
First round — Wednesday, March 10
Game 1: No. 9 Washington State vs. No. 8 Arizona State | 4 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Game 2: No. 7 Utah vs. No. 10 Washington | 8 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Game 3: No. 6 Stanford vs. No. 11 California | 10 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 11
Game 4: No. 1 Oregon vs. Game 1 winner | 2:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Game 5: No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 5 Oregon State | 5:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Game 6: No. 2 USC vs. Game 2 winner | 8:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Game 7: No. 3 Colorado vs. Game 3 winner | 11:30 p.m. on ESPN
Semifinals — Friday, March 12
Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner | 8:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner | 11:30 p.m. on ESPN
Pac-12 Tournament Championship Game — Saturday, March 13
Game 10: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 10:30 p.m. on ESPN
How to Stream the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Championship Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Pac-12 Championship live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|Pac-12 Network
|-
|^
$11
|-
|-
|^
$11
|^
$11
|-