How to Watch ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ on ESPN Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Booming sports media personality and former Colts punter Pat McAfee brings his popular sports radio show to ESPN as part of the sports network's new daytime talk lineup. Adding McAfee's show to ESPN's lineup is just the next step for the former punter who has built a media empire across multiple companies. McAfee is already a panelist on "ESPN College GameDay" every Saturday morning during the fall, but now you will be able to see signature brand ox exuberance Monday through Friday as well. You can watch "The Pat McAfee Show" premiere on ESPN this Thursday, Sept. 7 at 12 noon ET on ESPN.

About 'The Pat McAfee Show' on ESPN

ESPN’s licensing of The Pat McAfee Show was announced earlier this year. McAfee will also continue his college football analyst role on ESPN’s College GameDay and host alternate presentations of ESPN college football telecasts.

“We can’t wait for Pat and his team to bring a fresh new energy to ESPN’s weekday lineup, led by some of the most prominent, creative and authentic voices in sports,” says Burke Magnus, president of content at ESPN. “The Pat McAfee Show will redefine what success looks like across multiple ESPN platforms and will bring a new, contemporary audience to our afternoon time block. It’s a perfect fit.”

