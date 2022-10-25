How to Watch ‘The Patient’ Season Finale on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Doctors are supposed to do everything in their power to help their patients, but the new FX series on Hulu stretches the bounds of the Hippocratic Oath. “The Patient” which wraps up its season this week, centers on a man in desperate need of help who kidnaps his therapist in order to help curb his homicidal urges. The tense setup has made for incredibly gripping drama in the hands of Domhnall Gleason and Steve Carell in the two central roles. See how the season resolves on Tuesday, Oct. 25 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch “The Patient” Season Finale

About “The Patient,” Season Finale

“The Patient” developed from a very creative high concept: A serial killer (Domhnall Gleason) goes to a therapist (Steve Carell) and essentially holds him hostage. The therapist is therefore torn between ensuring his own safety and continuing to do his professional duty. Though primarily a two-hander, the season also includes Linda Emond, Andrew Leeds, and David Alan Grier.

The series was created by, and is executive-produced by, Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, the duo behind the FX series “The Americans.” While billed as an FX series, “The Patient” is exclusively available on Hulu.

Carell has done a lot of work for streaming services, including the first two seasons of “The Morning Show,” on Apple TV+ and the since-canceled Netflix series “Space Force.” His most famous role is as Michael Scott on “The Office,” the entire run of which jumped earlier this year from Netflix to Peacock. He also reprised his Gru character in “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” now available on Peacock.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “The Patient Season 1 finale on Hulu?

Hulu is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.