How to Watch ‘The Patient’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Fans of Steve Carell, get ready to see the actor in a performance unlike any other of his career. The former star of “The Office” is back on Aug. 30 with a new series that won’t be aiming for laughs. Carell’s new Hulu show is “The Patient,” a psychological thriller that focuses on Carell’s character Alan Strauss. Alan is a therapist, but his newest patient Sam is proving quite a challenge. When Sam finally does open up about who he is and what he’s doing in therapy, it will test Alan’s professional abilities in ways he could never have imagined. You can watch all the drama unfold exclusively with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch the Series Premiere of ‘The Patient’

About ‘The Therapist’

Alan is, at least by his own standards, a good therapist. He doesn’t provide the cure, he helps his patients find the cure within themselves. Anyone who is at least willing to attempt therapy can be helped. That’s what Alan believes… until he meets Sam Fortner. Sam presents Alan with the greatest challenge of his professional career, one which could have deadly consequences. That’s because Sam is a serial killer, and he tasks Alan with curbing his homicidal urges before they take over again.

Alan must also try to find ways to help himself. His wife has recently passed away, and his religious son has grown distant from him. Alan must go as deep as he can to uncover the root of Sam’s compulsion to kill again and again, while trying to resolve the demons that live within himself.

The show boasts an impressive cast in addition to Carell. Sam is played by Domnhall Gleeson, while David Alan Grier and Linda Edmond also star in the series. Hulu will make the first three episodes available on the premiere date, Aug. 30.

Can You Stream ‘The Patient’ For Free?

If you’re not an existing Hulu subscriber, yes you can! Hulu offers new customers a 30-day free trial of its ad-supported tier, so you can spend a whole month enjoying “The Patient” and the rest of Hulu’s content library free before committing to a subscription.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Patient’ on Hulu?

Hulu is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.