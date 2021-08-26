 Skip to Content
PEN15 Hulu Hulu Originals

How to Watch the ‘PEN15’ Animated Special For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Meister

PEN15 is getting its own animated special. The middle school comedy stars two 30-something women, Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine as their teenage selves, Anna Kone and Maya Ishii-Peters. The special is available to stream exclusively on Hulu beginning Friday, August 27. You can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu

How to Watch the PEN15 Animated Special

About the PEN15 Animated Special

In this standalone special episode, titled “Jacuzzi,” Anna and Maya are still dealing with the ups and downs of their teenage years. It’s sure to be filled with many cringe-worthy moments as the girls are facing a new struggle. While on vacation with Curtis, the girls discover new insecurities that they can’t escape as the story takes a mystical turn. The special is written by Konkle.

Likely due to the pandemic, filming and production for season two were affected. The animated special premieres halfway through the second season of PEN15. The first seven episodes of PEN15’s second season are available to stream on Hulu now. A release date for season two, part two has yet to be announced, so it’s unclear when the final seven episodes in the season will be added to the library. For now, fans can enjoy the animated special while waiting for the season to resume.

On Which Devices Can You Stream the PEN15 Animated Special on Hulu?

Hulu is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Xbox, Nintendo, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV, Android TV, and PlayStation.

