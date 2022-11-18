 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘The People We Hate at the Wedding’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

The pre-holiday blues can get to anyone this time of year, and Prime Video wants to help you avoid them. Its newest comedy, “The People We Hate at the Wedding,” is coming to the service on Friday, Nov. 18. The film, starring Kristen Bell and Ben Platt, centers on a dysfunctional family that reluctantly reunites for a wedding. As skeletons fall out of their closets one by one, the gathering turns out to be exactly what each of them needed to become closer than ever. Watch “The People We Hate at the Wedding” with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘The People We Hate at the Wedding’

About ‘The People We Hate at the Wedding’

This hilarious and raunchy comedy follows struggling American siblings Alice (Kristen Bell) and Paul (Ben Platt), who reluctantly agree to attend the wedding of their estranged, wealthy half-sister (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) in the English countryside alongside their mother, Donna (Allison Janney). Alice and Paul don’t get along on the best of days, much to their mother’s continuing embarrassment.

Over the course of the wedding week, the family’s many skeletons are wrenched from the closet, and the unlikely reunion gives everyone the motivation to move their own lives forward. A modern wedding comedy for anyone with a slightly dysfunctional family (literally everyone), or anyone who’s been forced to attend a wedding they tried to avoid (also literally everyone). The movie is based on the book of the same name by Grant Ginder.

Can You Stream ‘The People We Hate at the Wedding’ For Free?

If you are not a Prime Video customer already, yes you can! Prime Video offers new users a 30-day free trial of its service.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The People We Hate at the Wedding’ on Prime Video?

Prime Video is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Check out a Trailer for 'The People We Hate at the Wedding'

