How to Watch ‘The Perfect Pairing’ Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Hallmark's newest feel-good film, "The Perfect Pairing," starring Nazneen Contractor and Brennan Elliott, premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, January 15 at 8 p.m. ET.

How to Watch ‘The Perfect Pairing’ Premiere

When: Saturday, January 15 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: Hallmark Channel

About ‘The Perfect Pairing’

Christina (Contractor) is an influential food and wine critic who ends up in an unfortunate situation. Because she works anonymously, she tries to sneak out of a winery without being noticed. However, she slips on the ice, falls, and hits her head. As a result, she loses her memory and doesn’t know where she is or what’s going on.

No one at the winery knows Christina’s name or who she is. To help her out, the owner of the winery, Michael Hollingbrook (Elliott), and his family offer to welcome her into their home. The single father and his children care for her while trying to bring back her memory. What will this unexpected meeting bring to Christina’s and Michael’s lives?

“The Perfect Pairing” was filmed at Pellar Estates Winery in Ontario, Canada. Alongside the premiere, Hallmark also released a sweet dessert wine based on the one seen in the movie.

