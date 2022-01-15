 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘The Perfect Pairing’ Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Looking for a relaxing way to spend the weekend at home? Hallmark’s newest feel-good film, “The Perfect Pairing,” starring Nazneen Contractor and Brennan Elliott, premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, January 15 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch it live for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘The Perfect Pairing’ Premiere

About ‘The Perfect Pairing’

Christina (Contractor) is an influential food and wine critic who ends up in an unfortunate situation. Because she works anonymously, she tries to sneak out of a winery without being noticed. However, she slips on the ice, falls, and hits her head. As a result, she loses her memory and doesn’t know where she is or what’s going on.

No one at the winery knows Christina’s name or who she is. To help her out, the owner of the winery, Michael Hollingbrook (Elliott), and his family offer to welcome her into their home. The single father and his children care for her while trying to bring back her memory. What will this unexpected meeting bring to Christina’s and Michael’s lives?

“The Perfect Pairing” was filmed at Pellar Estates Winery in Ontario, Canada. Alongside the premiere, Hallmark also released a sweet dessert wine based on the one seen in the movie.

How to Stream ‘The Perfect Pairing’ Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch “The Perfect Pairing” premiere live on Hallmark Channel using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Hallmark Channel-^
$6		^
$6

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: Hallmark Channel + 17 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Hallmark Channel + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 Lifestyle Extra
Includes: Hallmark Channel

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Hallmark Channel + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Hallmark Channel + 31 Top Cable Channels

