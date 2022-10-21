 Skip to Content
Amazon Prime Video

How to Watch ‘The Peripheral’ Series Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

Prime Video’s newest sci-fi original is landing on Friday, Oct. 21. “The Peripheral,” set in 2032, focuses on Flynne Fisher, a young woman doing her best to hold the pieces of her family together. Flynne is clever and ambitious, but destined to spend her days caring for her dying mother. She has no future until the future literally comes knocking on her door. The show is based on the best-selling novel by William Gibson, and you can watch the first season with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘The Peripheral’ Series Premiere

About ‘The Peripheral’

Flynne Fisher, her Marine veteran brother, Burton, and their ailing mother live in a rural town in the Blue Ridge Mountains in 2032. As their mother’s health worsens and the medical bills pile up, Flynne and Burton make extra money playing simulations (“Sims”). The two siblings share Burton’s avatar, competing for deep-pocketed customers in the hopes of beating challenging game levels. When Burton is offered a chance to beta test a new Sim, Flynne pretends to be her brother and accepts.

The new Sim takes place in London, and it tasks Flynne with breaking into a corporation known as the Research Institute in order to steal a valuable secret. When the heist goes awry, Flynne begins to realize the game she’s playing is more real than she ever could have imagined. The city she’s exploring is actually London, the London of the future… the year 2099, to be precise. And what Flynne has uncovered in the Research Institute has put her and her family at great risk. There are people from 2099 who want to use Flynne for the information she’s stolen… and there are others who want her dead.

Can You Stream ‘The Peripheral’ Series Premiere For Free?

If you are not already a Prime Video subscriber, yes! Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial to its service for new customers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Peripheral’ on Prime Video?

Prime Video is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Check Out a Trailer for 'The Peripheral'

