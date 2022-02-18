How to Watch the PFL Challenger Series Live for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) announced a deal with fuboTV as well as the debut of the PFL Challenger Series, which will air on Fubo Sports Network on Friday, February 18. The first event features light heavyweights with LFA double-champ Josh Silveira among a reported 500 applicants for the Season 4 tournament.

How to Watch the PFL Challenger Series

When: Friday, February 18 at 9 PM ET

TV: Fubo Sports Network

About the PFL Challenger Series

“The Challenger Series is a first-of-its-kind MMA competition where fighters from all backgrounds and experiences get a shot to prove themselves in front of a panel of combat sports legends and global icons… I’m excited to get to Orlando to evaluate these talented athletes who will put it all on the line to live out their dreams of becoming a world champion,” said Ray Sefo, PFL president, in a press release.

The PFL event kicks off at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, with MMA fighters battling for a spot in the next $1 million tournament. One winner per week from the Challenger Series will be selected for the upcoming tournament with a total of eight fighters earning contracts. The format loosely mirrors the UFC’s Contender Series. In addition, there will be all-star judges (Tyron Woodley, Ray Lewis, Wiz Khalifa) featured plus celebrity guests.

The winner of the Challenger Series will automatically earn a spot in the promotion’s annual tournament for that particular division where the last man standing earns $1 million.

Light Heavyweight Matchups

Josh Silveira vs. Mohamed Juma

Alexander Poppeck vs. Taylor Johnson

Joao Paulo Fagundes vs. Bruce Souto

Simeon Powell vs. Karl Williams

