How to Watch the PFL Challenger Series Live for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile
The Professional Fighters League (PFL) announced a deal with fuboTV as well as the debut of the PFL Challenger Series, which will air on Fubo Sports Network on Friday, February 18. The first event features light heavyweights with LFA double-champ Josh Silveira among a reported 500 applicants for the Season 4 tournament.
How to Watch the PFL Challenger Series
- When: Friday, February 18 at 9 PM ET
- TV: Fubo Sports Network
- Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial to fuboTV
About the PFL Challenger Series
“The Challenger Series is a first-of-its-kind MMA competition where fighters from all backgrounds and experiences get a shot to prove themselves in front of a panel of combat sports legends and global icons… I’m excited to get to Orlando to evaluate these talented athletes who will put it all on the line to live out their dreams of becoming a world champion,” said Ray Sefo, PFL president, in a press release.
The PFL event kicks off at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, with MMA fighters battling for a spot in the next $1 million tournament. One winner per week from the Challenger Series will be selected for the upcoming tournament with a total of eight fighters earning contracts. The format loosely mirrors the UFC’s Contender Series. In addition, there will be all-star judges (Tyron Woodley, Ray Lewis, Wiz Khalifa) featured plus celebrity guests.
The winner of the Challenger Series will automatically earn a spot in the promotion’s annual tournament for that particular division where the last man standing earns $1 million.
Light Heavyweight Matchups
- Josh Silveira vs. Mohamed Juma
- Alexander Poppeck vs. Taylor Johnson
- Joao Paulo Fagundes vs. Bruce Souto
- Simeon Powell vs. Karl Williams
What Devices Can You Use to Stream fuboTV?
FuboTV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
fuboTV
fuboTV is a live TV streaming service with about 90 channels for $64.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 27 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs).
fuboTV now has ESPN, Disney Channel, ABC, Nat Geo, FX, FXX, and other Disney-owned channels. The streaming service no longer carries channels from WarnerMedia-owned (CNN, TBS, and TNT) and those from A+E (A&E, History Channel, and Lifetime).
fuboTV also includes beIN Sports and NFL Network (which is not available on most services). You can add Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports Plus add-on for $6/month.
You can add the fubo Extra ($8) to add ~35 channels including Baby TV, Cooking Channel, DIY, and GSN.
fuboTV is a great option for sports fans, especially those who watch soccer. It is the least expensive option for hard to get New York RSNs MSG, MSG+, and SportsNet NY.