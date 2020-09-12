How to Watch the Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Club Live For Free Without Cable

On Sunday, September 13th, at 1:00 PM ET, the Philadelphia Eagles face the Washington Football Club from FedExField in Landover, MA. The game is airing exclusively on FOX, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington had a tumultuous offseason, renaming the club from the Washington Redskins to Washington Football Club. The Eagles had controversy of their own with WR DeSean Jackson.

This will be a QB battle between Carson Wentz and Dwayne Haskins, who was the 15th overall pick in 2019. This will be the debut for new Washington coach Ron Rivera.

You can stream the game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

With one of these services you can stream the game on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, Android TV, iOS, Android, and your computer.

