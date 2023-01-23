How to Watch ‘The Playboy Murders’ Series Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

A new docuseries, “The Playboy Murders,” debuts on Investigation Discovery this week. Each episode delves into the mysteries and murders surrounding the well-known Playboy Mansion and its many models over the years. The first installment premieres on Monday, Jan. 23 at 10 p.m. ET. New episodes premiere weekly on Investigation Discovery, so make sure you don’t miss any parts of this captivating story. You can watch Investigation Discovery with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo .

About 'The Playboy Murders' Series Premiere

The new Investigation Discovery series takes a look at some of the tragedies that struck the Playboy Mansion. Over the span of a few decades, the famous brand was at the center of murders and other mysteries. The series examines the shocking details of Jasmine Fiore’s death after a party at the mansion, as well as the murder of Christina Carlin-Kraft.

It also dives into the death of Stacy Arthur’s husband and the connection to a wild fan who may have gone too far. Viewers will also find out about the downfall of Carole Gold. She was once living the high life as a model but later ended up behind bars for life.

“The Playboy Murders” was executive produced by Holly Madison, a former Playboy model. Over the past several years, she has been trying to expose the deepest darkest secrets of the company. She’s written a memoir and has worked on various series and documentaries. Now, she’s telling even more of her story and bringing light to some of the other issues. In addition to being the executive producer, she is featured in episodes of the series.

Can you watch 'The Playboy Murders' Series Premiere for free?

Yes, Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Investigation Discovery on Philo.

What devices can you use to stream 'The Playboy Murders' Series Premiere?

You can watch Investigation Discovery on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Also on Monday, Jan. 23, the first episode will be available to stream on-demand on discovery+.

'The Playboy Murders' Series Premiere Trailer