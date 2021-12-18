 Skip to Content
How to Watch Tiger Woods’ Return to Golf at the 2021 PNC Championship Live For Free Online

Jeff Kotuby

Tiger’s back — and he’s bringing his son Charlie with him. Tiger and Charlie Woods will be among the participants taking part in the PNC Golf Championship. The PNC will be Woods’ first tournament since his awful car accident back in February. You can watch the whole event on the NBC family of networks, including NBC, Golf Channel, and Peacock.

How to Watch the PNC Golf Championship

2021 PNC Championship TV Schedule

Saturday, December 18:

  • 12:15-1:30 (Peacock)
  • 1:30-2:30pm (Golf Channel)
  • 2:30pm - 6pm (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday, December 19

  • 11am-12pm (Peacock)
  • 12-1pm (Golf Channel)
  • 1pm - 4:30pm (NBC/Peacock)

About The PNC Championship

The PNC Championship provides the chance to see 20 Major Champions team up with a member of their family and play the game they truly love together. Previous champions include Justin Thomas and father Mike Thomas, Bernhard Langer and son Jason Donald Langer, and Davis Love III and son Dru Love.

Woods, who is pairing with his son Charlie Woods this weekend, returns to the course for the first time since sustaining leg injuries in a February car accident. He most recently played in a tournament at last year’s edition of the PNC Championship in December 2020 where Team Woods placed seventh.

On Saturday (12:15 – 1:30 p.m. ET) and Sunday (11 a.m. – Noon ET), Peacock will present extended early coverage of the PNC Championship, showcasing teams featuring Woods, Justin Thomas, and more, leading into live coverage on GOLF Channel and NBC.

Here are the 20 pairs that will hit the links this weekend:

  • Rich Beem and Michael Beem
  • Lee Trevino and Daniel Trevino
  • Mark O’Meara and Shaun O’Meara
  • Matt Kuchar and Cameron Kuchar
  • Nelly Korda and Petr Korda
  • Nick Faldo and Matthew Faldo
  • David Duval and Brady Duval
  • Gary Player and Jordan Player
  • Henrik Stenson and Karl Stenson
  • Stewart Cink and Reagan Cink
  • Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman
  • Jim Furyk and Tanner Furyk
  • John Daly and John Daly II
  • Bubba Watson and Wayne Ball
  • Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas
  • Nick Price and Greg Price
  • Padraig Harrington and Paddy Harrington
  • Tom Watson and Michael Watson
  • Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods
  • Vijay Singh and Qass Singh

How to Stream the PNC Championship for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the PNC Championship live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Golf Channel≥ $94.99--^
$11
NBC--

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Golf Channel and NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Golf Channel and NBC + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $94.99
Includes: Golf Channel and NBC + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Golf Channel

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Golf Channel and NBC + 26 Top Cable Channels

Expectations for Tiger Woods at the PNC Championship

