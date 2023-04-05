 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Hulu

How to Watch ‘The Pope: Answers’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

Pope Francis may not rule over one of the largest sovereign territories in the world, but he’s still one of the globe’s most influential leaders. Starting Wednesday, April 5, audiences from across the world can watch the pontiff discuss some of the most pressing issues of today in “The Pope: Answers” on Hulu. This Spanish-language special (with english subtitles) will provide thought-provoking discussions to all viewers, regardless of faith. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch 'The Pope: Answers'

About 'The Pope: Answers'

Shot in Rome, the special focuses on the meeting between the current head of the Catholic Church and ten young adults of different ages, backgrounds and with very different lives and experiences.

The special features upfront and honest conversations between one of the most influential people in the world and ten Spanish-speaking young adults between 20 and 25 years old who raise questions and concerns on a wide variety of topics, including: feminism, the role of women in the Church, reproductive rights, loss of faith, the migration crisis, LGBTQIA+ rights, abuse within the Church, racism and mental health.

The Pope speaks unreservedly throughout the series of interviews, and the result is an intense and dynamic conversation, founded on empathy, curiosity, respect and mutual learning.

Can you watch 'The Pope: Answers' for free?

Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘The Pope: Answers’ on Hulu.

What devices can you use to stream 'The Pope: Answers'?

You can watch Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'The Pope: Answers' Trailer

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.