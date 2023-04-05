How to Watch ‘The Pope: Answers’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Pope Francis may not rule over one of the largest sovereign territories in the world, but he’s still one of the globe’s most influential leaders. Starting Wednesday, April 5, audiences from across the world can watch the pontiff discuss some of the most pressing issues of today in “The Pope: Answers” on Hulu . This Spanish-language special (with english subtitles) will provide thought-provoking discussions to all viewers, regardless of faith. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About 'The Pope: Answers'

Shot in Rome, the special focuses on the meeting between the current head of the Catholic Church and ten young adults of different ages, backgrounds and with very different lives and experiences.

The special features upfront and honest conversations between one of the most influential people in the world and ten Spanish-speaking young adults between 20 and 25 years old who raise questions and concerns on a wide variety of topics, including: feminism, the role of women in the Church, reproductive rights, loss of faith, the migration crisis, LGBTQIA+ rights, abuse within the Church, racism and mental health.

The Pope speaks unreservedly throughout the series of interviews, and the result is an intense and dynamic conversation, founded on empathy, curiosity, respect and mutual learning.

