How to Watch ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2 Premiere Online Without Cable (Limited Time Deal)

The first season of Starz drama “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” ended with a bang. As the series returns, so does Kanan, but he is changed. No longer blinded by the money and power of his family’s life in the drug trade, Kanan is now at odds with his mother Raq. The second season of the “Power” prequel premieres on Sunday, Aug. 14 on STARZ, which you can watch for just $5/mo. For Your First 3 Months.

How to Watch “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” Season 2

About “Power Book III: Raising Kanan”

Telling the story of Kanan Stark’s teenage years in Jamaica, Queens, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” is the third series in the “Power” franchise, after the original and “Power Book II: Ghost”; “Power Book IV: Force” debuted earlier this year.

Mekai Curtis picks up the mantle of Kanan, playing the younger version of the character originated by series co-creator Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. Tony winner Patina Miller plays Kanan’s mother, drug kingpin Raquel “Raq” Thomas. The series also stars Omar Epps as Det. Howard, London Brown and Malcolm Mays as Raq’s brothers Marvin and Lou Lou, Hailey Kilgore as Kanan’s cousin “Jukebox,” Joey Bada$$ as rival drug lord Unique, and more.

The new season will focus on Kanan’s evolving connection with his father and the fracturing of his relationship with Raq, especially as she continues to consolidate power over the Queens drug trade. Unique and the New Jersey Mafia will also be a looming threat as Raq expands her reach.

Each episode of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” will debut on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on the Starz premium cable channel, while episodes will drop early, beginning at 12 a.m. ET every Sunday, on the STARZ app and streaming service.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” on STARZ?

STARZ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

What Original Series Can I Stream with the STARZ App?

With the deal you can binge unlimited STARZ originals — plus it’s the only place to stream all five seasons of “Outlander.” You can also stream shows like “Heels,” “Gaslit,” “Becoming Elizabeth,” “P-Valley,” “American Gods,” all six seasons of “Power” and its three spinoffs, and more.

What Movies Can I Stream with the STARZ App?

STARZ has access to some biggest blockbusters in streaming with movies like “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Men In Black: International,” “White House Down,” and “Jumanji: Next Level.”

If you are missing movies of your past, STARZ has a rotating collection of past movies like “Heat,” “Meet The Parents,” “Spider-Man,” “Venom,” “Ray,” “A Time to Kill,” and many more.

For kids, they have a wide selection of movies like “Matilda,” “Good Burger,” “The Little Rascals,” “Anastasia,” “Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!,” “Rudy,” and countless others.

$5 For 3 Mo. starz.com STARZ STARZ offers a subscription video streaming service that gives access to content on STARZ without the need of a cable subscription. With your subscription, you’ll get access to all of their current originals like Outlander, Vida, and Power. … With your subscription, you’ll also get access to their critically acclaimed catalog of previous shows, as well as past seasons of shows like “Friday Night Lights”, “The Bernie Mac Show”, “ALF”, and “Miami Vice” and “Knight Rider.” STARZ also has new-release films from Sony Pictures, which appear on the streaming service 7-8 months after they are in theaters. Every month they also have hundreds of additional older movies from major movie studios. You can subscribe for $8.99 a month either directly from STARZ, or through Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, or Roku Premium Subscriptions. $5 For 3 Mo. $8.99 / month starz.com