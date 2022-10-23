How to Watch the ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season Finale on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” the early-1980s-set spinoff of the earlier Starz series “Power,” has been ratcheting up the tension throughout its second season. The season finale features the show’s long-awaited gang war, amid gunshots and bloodshed. The second season finale is set for Sunday, Oct. 23 at 9 p.m. ET and you can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of STARZ.

How to Watch the “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” Season 2 Finale

When: Sunday, Oct. 23 at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 23 at 9 p.m. ET TV: Starz

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of STARZ.

The episode will also be available on the STARZ app and streaming service on Sunday, Oct. 23.

About the “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” Season 2 Finale

In the season finale, rival drug lords Raq and Unique sit down to discuss business, amongst other things, and eventually, things turn deadly. The finale preview promises drama, action, and some surprising departures.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan July 18, 2021 Set in South Jamaica, Queens, in 1991, this prequel to “Power” revolves around the coming of age of Kanan Stark.

“Raining Kanan” tells the story of Kanan Stark’s teenage years in Queens in the early 1980s. Actor Makai Curtis plays the younger version of Kanan, the character originated on “Power” by series co-creator Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. Also in the cast are Tony winner Patina Miller as Raquel “Raq” Thomas, Omar Epps as Det. Howard, and London Brown, Malcolm Mays as Raq’s brothers Marvin and Lou Lou, and Joey Bada$$ as Unique.

The show has already been renewed for a third season, and legendary actor Tony Danza will be joining the cast for the next installment.

