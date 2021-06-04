 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Peacock NBC NBC Sports Network

How to Watch the Premier Lacrosse League Opening Weekend For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Premier Lacrosse League, the only outdoor professional lacrosse league in town these days, is ready to start its third season with added firepower (no pun intended) in the form of the Boston Cannons, an expansion team that came over from the league’s merger with Major League Lacrosse.

How to Stream the Premier Lacross League Opening Weekend without Cable

  • When: Starts June 4 at 7 PM EST
  • TV: Peacock / NBC Sports Network
  • Streaming: You can watch with Peacock

7-Day Free Trial: Games on Peacock

You can watch every watch, including those on NBCSN with a 7-Day Free Trial of Peacock Premium.

7-Day Free Trial: Games on NBCSN

Some matches will air on TV, which you can watch on NBCSN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fubotv, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

The first game is only available on Peacock, thanks to the deal NBC and PLL cut earlier this year that will see every single PLL game broadcast on the streaming service. Select games will be seen on NBC’s linear networks, including Saturday’s game between Whipsnakes and Chaos.

This year, the league will return to the traveling circuit that it followed during its inaugural season. The 2020 season was conducted in a high school LAX-style tournament system due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The season starts Friday night with the aforementioned Cannons LC, headed by PLL founder Paul Rabil, playing the Redwoods LC.

The full schedule is below:

2021 Premier Lacrosse League Schedule Dates, Times, and TV Networks

DATE GAME TIME (ET) VENUE NETWORK/PLATFORM
Fri., June 4 Cannons LC at Redwoods LC 7 p.m. Gillette Stadium Peacock
Sat., June 5 Whipsnakes LC at Chaos LC 5 p.m. Gillette Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Archers LC at Atlas LC 7:45 p.m. Gillette Stadium Peacock
Sun., June 6 Waterdogs LC at Cannons LC 1 p.m. Gillette Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Chrome LC at Redwoods LC 3:45 p.m. Gillette Stadium Peacock
Fri., June 11 Chaos LC at Waterdogs LC 7 p.m. Fifth Third Bank Stadium Peacock
Sat., June 12 Whipsnakes LC at Cannons LC Noon Fifth Third Bank Stadium NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Redwoods LC at Atlas LC 3 p.m. Fifth Third Bank Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Sun., June 13 Chrome LC at Waterdogs LC 1 p.m. Fifth Third Bank Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Chaos LC at Archers LC 3:45 p.m. Fifth Third Bank Stadium Peacock
Fri., June 25 Whipsnakes LC at Atlas LC 8 p.m. Homewood Field NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Sat., June 26 Redwoods LC at Chaos LC 5:15 p.m. Homewood Field Peacock
Waterdogs LC at Archers LC 8 p.m. Homewood Field NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Sun., June 27 Cannons LC at Atlas LC Noon Homewood Field Peacock
Chrome LC at Whipsnakes LC 2:45 p.m. Homewood Field Peacock
Fri., July 2 Archers LC at Chrome LC 7 p.m. James M. Shuart Stadium Peacock
Sat., July 3 Redwoods LC at Waterdogs LC Noon James M. Shuart Stadium NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Cannons LC at Chaos LC 3 p.m. James M. Shuart Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Sun., July 4 Chrome LC at Atlas LC 12:15 p.m. James M. Shuart Stadium Peacock
Whipsnakes LC at Archers LC 3 p.m. James M. Shuart Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Fri., July 9 Waterdogs LC at Cannons LC 8 p.m. TCO Stadium Peacock
Sat., July 10 Redwoods LC at Whipsnakes LC 6 p.m. TCO Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Atlas LC at Chaos LC 8:45 p.m. TCO Stadium Peacock
Sun., July 11 Chrome LC at Waterdogs LC 5:45 p.m. TCO Stadium Peacock
Cannons LC at Archers LC 8:30 p.m. TCO Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Sun., July 18 All Star Game 7 p.m. PayPal Park NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
All Star Skills 9:30 p.m. PayPal Park Peacock
Fri., July 30 Atlas LC at Chrome LC 9 p.m. Weidner Field Peacock
Sat., July 31 Archers LC at Redwoods LC 7:15 p.m. Weidner Field Peacock
Waterdogs LC at Whipsnakes LC 10 p.m. Weidner Field Peacock
Sun., Aug. 1 Chaos LC at Chrome LC 2 p.m. Weidner Field Peacock
Atlas LC at Cannons LC 4:45 p.m. Weidner Field Peacock
Fri., Aug. 13 Redwoods LC at Whipsnakes LC 6 p.m. Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium Peacock
Archers LC at Chaos LC 8:30 p.m. Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Sat., Aug. 14 Atlas LC at Waterdogs LC 4:15 p.m. Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium Peacock
Cannons LC at Chrome LC 7 p.m. Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Sun., Aug. 15 Chaos LC at Redwoods LC 2 p.m. Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Archers LC at Whipsnakes LC 4:45 p.m. Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium Peacock
Fri., Aug. 20 Playoffs: Quarterfinals 8:30 p.m. Rio Tinto Stadium Peacock
Sat., Aug. 21 Playoffs: Quarterfinals 2:30 p.m. Rio Tinto Stadium NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Playoffs: Quarterfinals 6 p.m. Rio Tinto Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Fri., Sept. 10 Playoffs: Semifinals 6 p.m. Subaru Park NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Playoffs: Semifinals 8:30 p.m. Subaru Park NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Sun., Sept. 19 Championship Noon Audi Field NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
NBC--
NBC Sports Network--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC and NBC Sports Network + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC and NBC Sports Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC and NBC Sports Network + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC and NBC Sports Network + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC and NBC Sports Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

The Final Scrimmage - Training Camp | PLL 2021

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.