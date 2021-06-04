How to Watch the Premier Lacrosse League Opening Weekend For Free Without Cable

Premier Lacrosse League, the only outdoor professional lacrosse league in town these days, is ready to start its third season with added firepower (no pun intended) in the form of the Boston Cannons, an expansion team that came over from the league’s merger with Major League Lacrosse.

How to Stream the Premier Lacross League Opening Weekend without Cable

When: Starts June 4 at 7 PM EST

TV: Peacock / NBC Sports Network

Streaming: You can watch with Peacock

7-Day Free Trial: Games on Peacock

You can watch every watch, including those on NBCSN with a 7-Day Free Trial of Peacock Premium.

7-Day Free Trial: Games on NBCSN

Some matches will air on TV, which you can watch on NBCSN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fubotv, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

The first game is only available on Peacock, thanks to the deal NBC and PLL cut earlier this year that will see every single PLL game broadcast on the streaming service. Select games will be seen on NBC’s linear networks, including Saturday’s game between Whipsnakes and Chaos.

This year, the league will return to the traveling circuit that it followed during its inaugural season. The 2020 season was conducted in a high school LAX-style tournament system due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The season starts Friday night with the aforementioned Cannons LC, headed by PLL founder Paul Rabil, playing the Redwoods LC.

The full schedule is below:

DATE GAME TIME (ET) VENUE NETWORK/PLATFORM Fri., June 4 Cannons LC at Redwoods LC 7 p.m. Gillette Stadium Peacock Sat., June 5 Whipsnakes LC at Chaos LC 5 p.m. Gillette Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Archers LC at Atlas LC 7:45 p.m. Gillette Stadium Peacock Sun., June 6 Waterdogs LC at Cannons LC 1 p.m. Gillette Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Chrome LC at Redwoods LC 3:45 p.m. Gillette Stadium Peacock Fri., June 11 Chaos LC at Waterdogs LC 7 p.m. Fifth Third Bank Stadium Peacock Sat., June 12 Whipsnakes LC at Cannons LC Noon Fifth Third Bank Stadium NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Redwoods LC at Atlas LC 3 p.m. Fifth Third Bank Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Sun., June 13 Chrome LC at Waterdogs LC 1 p.m. Fifth Third Bank Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Chaos LC at Archers LC 3:45 p.m. Fifth Third Bank Stadium Peacock Fri., June 25 Whipsnakes LC at Atlas LC 8 p.m. Homewood Field NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Sat., June 26 Redwoods LC at Chaos LC 5:15 p.m. Homewood Field Peacock Waterdogs LC at Archers LC 8 p.m. Homewood Field NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Sun., June 27 Cannons LC at Atlas LC Noon Homewood Field Peacock Chrome LC at Whipsnakes LC 2:45 p.m. Homewood Field Peacock Fri., July 2 Archers LC at Chrome LC 7 p.m. James M. Shuart Stadium Peacock Sat., July 3 Redwoods LC at Waterdogs LC Noon James M. Shuart Stadium NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Cannons LC at Chaos LC 3 p.m. James M. Shuart Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Sun., July 4 Chrome LC at Atlas LC 12:15 p.m. James M. Shuart Stadium Peacock Whipsnakes LC at Archers LC 3 p.m. James M. Shuart Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Fri., July 9 Waterdogs LC at Cannons LC 8 p.m. TCO Stadium Peacock Sat., July 10 Redwoods LC at Whipsnakes LC 6 p.m. TCO Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Atlas LC at Chaos LC 8:45 p.m. TCO Stadium Peacock Sun., July 11 Chrome LC at Waterdogs LC 5:45 p.m. TCO Stadium Peacock Cannons LC at Archers LC 8:30 p.m. TCO Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Sun., July 18 All Star Game 7 p.m. PayPal Park NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app All Star Skills 9:30 p.m. PayPal Park Peacock Fri., July 30 Atlas LC at Chrome LC 9 p.m. Weidner Field Peacock Sat., July 31 Archers LC at Redwoods LC 7:15 p.m. Weidner Field Peacock Waterdogs LC at Whipsnakes LC 10 p.m. Weidner Field Peacock Sun., Aug. 1 Chaos LC at Chrome LC 2 p.m. Weidner Field Peacock Atlas LC at Cannons LC 4:45 p.m. Weidner Field Peacock Fri., Aug. 13 Redwoods LC at Whipsnakes LC 6 p.m. Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium Peacock Archers LC at Chaos LC 8:30 p.m. Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Sat., Aug. 14 Atlas LC at Waterdogs LC 4:15 p.m. Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium Peacock Cannons LC at Chrome LC 7 p.m. Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Sun., Aug. 15 Chaos LC at Redwoods LC 2 p.m. Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Archers LC at Whipsnakes LC 4:45 p.m. Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium Peacock Fri., Aug. 20 Playoffs: Quarterfinals 8:30 p.m. Rio Tinto Stadium Peacock Sat., Aug. 21 Playoffs: Quarterfinals 2:30 p.m. Rio Tinto Stadium NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Playoffs: Quarterfinals 6 p.m. Rio Tinto Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Fri., Sept. 10 Playoffs: Semifinals 6 p.m. Subaru Park NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Playoffs: Semifinals 8:30 p.m. Subaru Park NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Sun., Sept. 19 Championship Noon Audi Field NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

