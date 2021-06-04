How to Watch the Premier Lacrosse League Opening Weekend For Free Without Cable
Premier Lacrosse League, the only outdoor professional lacrosse league in town these days, is ready to start its third season with added firepower (no pun intended) in the form of the Boston Cannons, an expansion team that came over from the league’s merger with Major League Lacrosse.
- When: Starts June 4 at 7 PM EST
- TV: Peacock / NBC Sports Network
- Streaming: You can watch with Peacock
You can watch every watch, including those on NBCSN with a 7-Day Free Trial of Peacock Premium.
Some matches will air on TV, which you can watch on NBCSN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fubotv, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
The first game is only available on Peacock, thanks to the deal NBC and PLL cut earlier this year that will see every single PLL game broadcast on the streaming service. Select games will be seen on NBC’s linear networks, including Saturday’s game between Whipsnakes and Chaos.
This year, the league will return to the traveling circuit that it followed during its inaugural season. The 2020 season was conducted in a high school LAX-style tournament system due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The season starts Friday night with the aforementioned Cannons LC, headed by PLL founder Paul Rabil, playing the Redwoods LC.
The full schedule is below:
2021 Premier Lacrosse League Schedule Dates, Times, and TV Networks
|DATE
|GAME
|TIME (ET)
|VENUE
|NETWORK/PLATFORM
|Fri., June 4
|Cannons LC at Redwoods LC
|7 p.m.
|Gillette Stadium
|Peacock
|Sat., June 5
|Whipsnakes LC at Chaos LC
|5 p.m.
|Gillette Stadium
|NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Archers LC at Atlas LC
|7:45 p.m.
|Gillette Stadium
|Peacock
|Sun., June 6
|Waterdogs LC at Cannons LC
|1 p.m.
|Gillette Stadium
|NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Chrome LC at Redwoods LC
|3:45 p.m.
|Gillette Stadium
|Peacock
|Fri., June 11
|Chaos LC at Waterdogs LC
|7 p.m.
|Fifth Third Bank Stadium
|Peacock
|Sat., June 12
|Whipsnakes LC at Cannons LC
|Noon
|Fifth Third Bank Stadium
|NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Redwoods LC at Atlas LC
|3 p.m.
|Fifth Third Bank Stadium
|NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Sun., June 13
|Chrome LC at Waterdogs LC
|1 p.m.
|Fifth Third Bank Stadium
|NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Chaos LC at Archers LC
|3:45 p.m.
|Fifth Third Bank Stadium
|Peacock
|Fri., June 25
|Whipsnakes LC at Atlas LC
|8 p.m.
|Homewood Field
|NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Sat., June 26
|Redwoods LC at Chaos LC
|5:15 p.m.
|Homewood Field
|Peacock
|Waterdogs LC at Archers LC
|8 p.m.
|Homewood Field
|NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Sun., June 27
|Cannons LC at Atlas LC
|Noon
|Homewood Field
|Peacock
|Chrome LC at Whipsnakes LC
|2:45 p.m.
|Homewood Field
|Peacock
|Fri., July 2
|Archers LC at Chrome LC
|7 p.m.
|James M. Shuart Stadium
|Peacock
|Sat., July 3
|Redwoods LC at Waterdogs LC
|Noon
|James M. Shuart Stadium
|NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Cannons LC at Chaos LC
|3 p.m.
|James M. Shuart Stadium
|NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Sun., July 4
|Chrome LC at Atlas LC
|12:15 p.m.
|James M. Shuart Stadium
|Peacock
|Whipsnakes LC at Archers LC
|3 p.m.
|James M. Shuart Stadium
|NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Fri., July 9
|Waterdogs LC at Cannons LC
|8 p.m.
|TCO Stadium
|Peacock
|Sat., July 10
|Redwoods LC at Whipsnakes LC
|6 p.m.
|TCO Stadium
|NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Atlas LC at Chaos LC
|8:45 p.m.
|TCO Stadium
|Peacock
|Sun., July 11
|Chrome LC at Waterdogs LC
|5:45 p.m.
|TCO Stadium
|Peacock
|Cannons LC at Archers LC
|8:30 p.m.
|TCO Stadium
|NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Sun., July 18
|All Star Game
|7 p.m.
|PayPal Park
|NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|All Star Skills
|9:30 p.m.
|PayPal Park
|Peacock
|Fri., July 30
|Atlas LC at Chrome LC
|9 p.m.
|Weidner Field
|Peacock
|Sat., July 31
|Archers LC at Redwoods LC
|7:15 p.m.
|Weidner Field
|Peacock
|Waterdogs LC at Whipsnakes LC
|10 p.m.
|Weidner Field
|Peacock
|Sun., Aug. 1
|Chaos LC at Chrome LC
|2 p.m.
|Weidner Field
|Peacock
|Atlas LC at Cannons LC
|4:45 p.m.
|Weidner Field
|Peacock
|Fri., Aug. 13
|Redwoods LC at Whipsnakes LC
|6 p.m.
|Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium
|Peacock
|Archers LC at Chaos LC
|8:30 p.m.
|Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium
|NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Sat., Aug. 14
|Atlas LC at Waterdogs LC
|4:15 p.m.
|Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium
|Peacock
|Cannons LC at Chrome LC
|7 p.m.
|Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium
|NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Sun., Aug. 15
|Chaos LC at Redwoods LC
|2 p.m.
|Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium
|NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Archers LC at Whipsnakes LC
|4:45 p.m.
|Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium
|Peacock
|Fri., Aug. 20
|Playoffs: Quarterfinals
|8:30 p.m.
|Rio Tinto Stadium
|Peacock
|Sat., Aug. 21
|Playoffs: Quarterfinals
|2:30 p.m.
|Rio Tinto Stadium
|NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Playoffs: Quarterfinals
|6 p.m.
|Rio Tinto Stadium
|NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Fri., Sept. 10
|Playoffs: Semifinals
|6 p.m.
|Subaru Park
|NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Playoffs: Semifinals
|8:30 p.m.
|Subaru Park
|NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Sun., Sept. 19
|Championship
|Noon
|Audi Field
|NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
