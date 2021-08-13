 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2021 Premier League Season’s Opening Match; Brentford v. Arsenal for Live Online Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

After a thrilling end to the 2020-21 season, the Premier League is back! While this matchup doesn’t have the same star power as American football’s opening tilt, it should still be a great match. Brentford takes on Arsenal in the Premier League premiere Friday afternoon on NBC Sports Network. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch Brentford vs. Arsenal for Free Without Cable

Background

Currently, Arsenal sits atop the Premier League table, entirely based on the fact that they are first alphabetically and for no other reason. A win on Friday could give them some merit to sit atop the table, but probably not for long if last season was any indication. Arsenal finished 8th last season, though they managed to win their last 5 contests. They were also bounced in the Europa League semifinals by eventual champs Villarreal.

Brentford is a promotion club from the English Football League, England’s “second” football league. They finished third after winning the “play-off” and booking their ticket to the EPL. Norwich City and Watford will join them for this season. The trio replaces Fulham, West Brom, and Sheffield United, who were relegated last season. This will be Brentford’s first-ever appearance in the post-1992 era EPL. Can they leave a mark on the EPL for years to come? Or will they head right back down to the EFL after a one-year stint in the top league?

How to Stream the 2021 Premier League Opener - Brentford vs. Arsenal for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Brentford vs. Arsenal using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC Sports Network + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

Premier League 2021/22 Season Preview

