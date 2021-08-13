 Skip to Content
How to Watch the Premier League Opening Weekend Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jeff Kotuby

After a thrilling conclusion to the 2020-21 campaign, the English Premier League returns with a full slate of wonderful football matches. You’ll be able to watch the full slate of Premier League soccer on the NBC family of networks, including NBC, NBC Sports Network, NBC Universo, and Telemundo. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch the Premier League Opening Weekend For Free Without Cable

This season, Peacock will stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays, and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

Here’s the schedule for the weekend’s Premier League matches, including when and where you can watch them.

Date Time (ET) Match Platform
Fri., Aug. 13 3 p.m. Brentford v. Arsenal NBCSN, Universo
Sat., Aug. 14 7:30 a.m. Manchester United v. Leeds United NBCSN, Universo
Sat., Aug. 14 10 a.m. Leicester City v. Wolverhampton Wanderers NBCSN, Universo
Sat., Aug. 14 10 a.m. Everton v. Southampton USA Network
Sat., Aug. 14 10 a.m. Burnley v. Brighton & Hove Albion Peacock
Sat., Aug. 14 10 a.m. Chelsea v. Crystal Palace Peacock
Sat., Aug. 14 10 a.m. Watford v. Aston Villa Peacock
Sat., Aug. 14 12:30 p.m. Norwich City v. Liverpool NBC, Peacock, Universo
Sun., Aug. 15 9 a.m. Newcastle v. West Ham NBCSN
Sun., Aug. 15 11:30 a.m. Tottenham v. Manchester City NBCSN, Telemundo

How to Stream the Premier League Opening Weekend for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Premier League Opening Weekend live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC, NBC Sports Network, and Telemundo + 32 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $5 Español Add-on
Includes: Universo

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC, NBC Sports Network, Universo, and Telemundo + 27 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $94.99
Includes: NBC, NBC Sports Network, Universo, and Telemundo + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC, NBC Sports Network, and Universo + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC, NBC Sports Network, Universo, and Telemundo + 31 Top Cable Channels

