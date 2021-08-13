How to Watch the Premier League Opening Weekend Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
After a thrilling conclusion to the 2020-21 campaign, the English Premier League returns with a full slate of wonderful football matches. You’ll be able to watch the full slate of Premier League soccer on the NBC family of networks, including NBC, NBC Sports Network, NBC Universo, and Telemundo. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.
How to Watch the Premier League Opening Weekend For Free Without Cable
- When: Starts Friday, August 13
- TV: NBC, USA Network, NBCSN, NBC Universo, Telemundo
- Streaming: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV
This season, Peacock will stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays, and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.
Here’s the schedule for the weekend’s Premier League matches, including when and where you can watch them.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform
|Fri., Aug. 13
|3 p.m.
|Brentford v. Arsenal
|NBCSN, Universo
|Sat., Aug. 14
|7:30 a.m.
|Manchester United v. Leeds United
|NBCSN, Universo
|Sat., Aug. 14
|10 a.m.
|Leicester City v. Wolverhampton Wanderers
|NBCSN, Universo
|Sat., Aug. 14
|10 a.m.
|Everton v. Southampton
|USA Network
|Sat., Aug. 14
|10 a.m.
|Burnley v. Brighton & Hove Albion
|Peacock
|Sat., Aug. 14
|10 a.m.
|Chelsea v. Crystal Palace
|Peacock
|Sat., Aug. 14
|10 a.m.
|Watford v. Aston Villa
|Peacock
|Sat., Aug. 14
|12:30 p.m.
|Norwich City v. Liverpool
|NBC, Peacock, Universo
|Sun., Aug. 15
|9 a.m.
|Newcastle v. West Ham
|NBCSN
|Sun., Aug. 15
|11:30 a.m.
|Tottenham v. Manchester City
|NBCSN, Telemundo
How to Stream the Premier League Opening Weekend for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Premier League Opening Weekend live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|NBC Sports Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|Universo
|≥ $94.99
|•
|^
$5
|-
|-
|•
|•
|Telemundo
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC, NBC Sports Network, and Telemundo + 32 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $5 Español Add-on
Includes: Universo