How to Watch the Premier Rugby Sevens Season Live for Free Without Cable

Rugby sevens aren’t just for the Olympics anymore, thanks to Premier Rugby Sevens (PR7s). For the uninitiated, rugby sevens are traditional rugby’s faster, crazier, and more easily digestible cousin. Each match lasts just 14 minutes and features just seven players per side. PR7s plays a tour-based circuit, where multiple matches occur per day, making it an awesome sport to leave on all day and watch with friends and family. Week 1 of Premier Rugby Sevens kicks off this Saturday, June 17 at 5 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network, with additional match weekends airing on FS1. You can watch all the sevens action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 Premier Rugby Sevens Season

About Premier Rugby Sevens

In April, Premier Rugby Sevens secured broadcasting deals with CBS and FOX Sports to air its thrilling product at the perfect time — right when the more popular traditional sports end their seasons. Now that hockey and basketball are both over, it’s time for rugby sevens to seize the American mind.

“We’re a sport with this big global audience, but still an emerging audience in the U.S., so reach is super important for us, and in that respect, trying to get as wide-reaching of a distribution deal as possible was a priority,” Owen Scannell, founder and CEO of PR7s, said. “We wanted to ensure that we were getting as many eyeballs as possible on the sport of rugby sevens and on Premier Rugby Sevens. We think once fans see it, they’ll love what they see. We’re thrilled to be able to do that with two fantastic partners like CBS Sports and FS1.”

Premier Rugby Sevens features eight sides, four per conference. The Texas Team, New York Locals, Southern Headliners, and Pittsburgh Steeltoes make up the eastern conference, while the western conference consists of Northern Loonies, SoCal Loggerheads, Rocky Mountain Experts, and Golden State Retrievers.

“We wanted to start to approximate what an American sports fan is used to seeing,” Scannell said. “Rugby sevens, traditionally, is this multi-day tournament, eight-plus hours of rugby a day, with group stage play into knockout rounds with a high volume of matches. We wanted to refine and sharpen the product to make sure that every match mattered [and] the stakes are really clear as to why. [It also reduces] our match day to under five hours and makes sure that when people tune in, they know what they’re watching. It’s more intuitive.”

2023 Premier Rugby Sevens Schedule

Date Matchup Location Network June 17 Eastern Conference Kickoff Austin, TX CBS Sports Network June 24 Western Conference Kickoff Minneapolis, MN FS1 July 15 Western Conference Finals San Jose, CA CBS Sports Network July 23 Eastern Conference Finals Pittsburgh, PA CBS Sports Network Aug. 6 2023 PR7s Championship Washington, D.C. FS1

How to Stream Premier Rugby Sevens for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Premier Rugby Sevens live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

