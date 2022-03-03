How to Watch the Premiere of ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season Two For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Fans of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” (1987) were delighted by the return of Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) in 2020 when “Star Trek: Picard” (2020) premiered on Paramount+. The first season followed the retired admiral into the next chapter of his life and ,now that the groundwork has been set, Season 2 aims to raise the stakes by bringing back some of Picard’s infamous adversaries. Watch the first of 10 new episodes Thursday, March 3 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch the premiere of “Star Trek: Picard” Season Two

About “Star Trek: Picard” Season Two

Since the pilot episode of “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” Q has been one of the series’ biggest antagonists. Challenging more than just Picard’s tactical mind, but also his patience, ideology, and moral compass, Q is the perfect foil for the captain.

The second season of “Picard” places Q back at center stage, with the crew of La Sirena traveling back in time to fix the damage Q has done. With executive producer Akiva Goldsman being joined by popular time-travel writer Terry Matalas (“12 Monkeys” (2015)), this season could turn into a real mind-bender. As if things weren’t getting difficult enough, the trailer also gives us our first peek at the Borg Queen (Annie Wersching).

Since Paramount greenlit two more seasons of “Picard,” it could be that this particular season doesn’t end well for our titular captain, or for the Starfleet in general. Since there’s more room to explore with a future third season, there’s many directions that the story could go, especially with time travel as a factor.

One thing you can count on, though, is a stellar cast. Besides Stewart, the “Picard” Season 2 cast is also bringing back many familiar faces, including Alison Pill as Agnes, Isa Briones as Soji, Harry Treadaway as Narek, Michelle Hurd as Raffi, Santiago Cabrera as Rios, Evan Evagora as Elnor, and Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine. Orla Brady is also returning as Laris, Picard’s personal confidante, as well as Brent Spiner as Altan Inigo Soong.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream The “Star Trek: Picard” Season Two Premiere?

Paramount+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

