How to Watch the Premiere of ‘I Am Groot’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The adorable arboreal baby is back with his own short animations exclusively on Disney+! Follow the adventures of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” alum in “I Am Groot,” a five-episode series of shorts that pay tribute to a special time in the very odd life cycle of everyone’s favorite miniature, tree-like mischief-maker. Don’t forget the fertilizer when all of the episodes drop on Wednesday, Aug. 10. You can catch all of the animated action with a Subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘I Am Groot’ Shorts

About ‘I Am Groot’

From taking a bath to battling bubble-people, Groot gets into more trouble than ever in this five-episode limited series of shorts. Occurring between the Guardians’ two big screen outings, “I Am Groot” explores what re-growing the greenest creature in the galaxy really looks like.

Like any growing… plant… Groot makes some mistakes, but part of the fun is watching him learn and grow from his experiences. Vin Diesel reprises his role as the tree-turned-toddler while Bradley Cooper returns as the voice of Rocket the Raccoon.

With five three-minute shorts, Groot’s mischief-making is sure to delight both fans of the Guardians series and new viewers alike. All of the five shorts will become available on Wednesday, August 10 with release titles as follows:

Groot’s First Steps

The Little Guy

Groot’s Pursuit

Groot Takes a Bath

Magnum Opus

Can You Stream ‘I Am Groot’ for Free?

Unfortunately, Disney+ does not offer a free trial at this time. New and existing subscribers can watch all five shorts on Wednesday, August 10.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘I Am Groot’ on Disney+?

Disney+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.