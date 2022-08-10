How to Watch the Premiere of ‘I Am Groot’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
The adorable arboreal baby is back with his own short animations exclusively on Disney+! Follow the adventures of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” alum in “I Am Groot,” a five-episode series of shorts that pay tribute to a special time in the very odd life cycle of everyone’s favorite miniature, tree-like mischief-maker. Don’t forget the fertilizer when all of the episodes drop on Wednesday, Aug. 10. You can catch all of the animated action with a Subscription to Disney+.
How to Watch ‘I Am Groot’ Shorts
- When: Wednesday, Aug. 10
- TV: Disney+
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Disney+.
About ‘I Am Groot’
From taking a bath to battling bubble-people, Groot gets into more trouble than ever in this five-episode limited series of shorts. Occurring between the Guardians’ two big screen outings, “I Am Groot” explores what re-growing the greenest creature in the galaxy really looks like.
Like any growing… plant… Groot makes some mistakes, but part of the fun is watching him learn and grow from his experiences. Vin Diesel reprises his role as the tree-turned-toddler while Bradley Cooper returns as the voice of Rocket the Raccoon.
With five three-minute shorts, Groot’s mischief-making is sure to delight both fans of the Guardians series and new viewers alike. All of the five shorts will become available on Wednesday, August 10 with release titles as follows:
- Groot’s First Steps
- The Little Guy
- Groot’s Pursuit
- Groot Takes a Bath
- Magnum Opus
Can You Stream ‘I Am Groot’ for Free?
Unfortunately, Disney+ does not offer a free trial at this time. New and existing subscribers can watch all five shorts on Wednesday, August 10.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘I Am Groot’ on Disney+?
Disney+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
-
Disney+
Disney+ is an ad-free video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.
The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).
The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, and “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.Sign Up