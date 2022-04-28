How to Watch the Premiere of ‘The Offer’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Hollywood has a special talent for telling stories about its own history. The Offer” is an upcoming biographical drama miniseries about the making of one of the most popular movies in history: “The Godfather.” Set to premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday, April 28, the first three episodes of the ten-episode miniseries are available to anyone with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch the premiere of “The Offer”

About ‘The Offer’

“The Offer” is based on the astonishing experiences that Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy underwent in attempting to adapt Mario Puzo’s novel “The Godfather” into a feature film. As is often the case with fan-favorite movies, the production leading up to the film’s release was plagued with ruinous hiccups, second-guessing, and roadblocks at every turn. In the case of something as risky as “The Godfather,” that even includes threats from the mob.

“The Offer” hits all the most fascinating elements of how the movie came to be: Lauded for its authenticity, drama, dark undertones, and famous one-liners. Nominated for 11 Oscars and winner of three, producer Al Ruddy (Miles Teller) did go on to win the prize for Best Picture. It was a fight for him to maintain his creative vision, however, and “The Offer” recounts the wild ride from start to finish.

In addition to Teller, the cast includes Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, and Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola. Created and written by Emmy-nominated writer Michael Tolkin, the first three episodes of “The Offer” air on Paramount+ Thursday, April 28. Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

