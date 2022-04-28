 Skip to Content
How to Watch the Premiere of ‘The Offer’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jeremy Milliner

Hollywood has a special talent for telling stories about its own history. The Offer” is an upcoming biographical drama miniseries about the making of one of the most popular movies in history: “The Godfather.” Set to premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday, April 28, the first three episodes of the ten-episode miniseries are available to anyone with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch the premiere of “The Offer”

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Offer’?

Paramount+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

About ‘The Offer’

“The Offer” is based on the astonishing experiences that Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy underwent in attempting to adapt Mario Puzo’s novel “The Godfather” into a feature film. As is often the case with fan-favorite movies, the production leading up to the film’s release was plagued with ruinous hiccups, second-guessing, and roadblocks at every turn. In the case of something as risky as “The Godfather,” that even includes threats from the mob.

“The Offer” hits all the most fascinating elements of how the movie came to be: Lauded for its authenticity, drama, dark undertones, and famous one-liners. Nominated for 11 Oscars and winner of three, producer Al Ruddy (Miles Teller) did go on to win the prize for Best Picture. It was a fight for him to maintain his creative vision, however, and “The Offer” recounts the wild ride from start to finish.

In addition to Teller, the cast includes Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, and Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola. Created and written by Emmy-nominated writer Michael Tolkin, the first three episodes of “The Offer” air on Paramount+ Thursday, April 28. Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

The Offer

April 28, 2022

Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy’s never before revealed experiences of making the iconic 1972 film The Godfather that Francis Ford Coppola directed and adapted with Mario Puzo.

    Paramount Plus

    Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+.

    Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month.

    With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.

    With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan.

    With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.

Preview for 'The Offer'

