How to Watch ‘The Price is Right at Night’ Holiday Special Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

“The Price is Right” spin-off, “The Price is Right at Night,” returns for a special holiday primetime episode. “The Price is Right at Night” holiday special airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+ on Wednesday, December 22 at 8 p.m. You can watch it live for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV or with a subscription to Paramount+.

How to Watch ‘The Price is Right at Night’ Holiday Special

About ‘The Price is Right at Night’ Holiday Special

Drew Carey hosts the special holiday episode of “The Price is Right at Night.” During the primetime episode, families take the game show stage for a chance to walk away with holiday-themed prizes. The trailer gives viewers a sneak peek at the contestants’ festive outfits with families all decked out in matching pajamas and holiday sweaters. In the spirit of giving, the special episode focuses on pet adoptions by featuring animals who are looking for families of their own.

“The Price is Right at Night” is a spin-off of the original “The Price is Right.” On the show, celebrities make appearances and play to raise money for their favorite charity. 2020’s holiday episodes included “The Price is Right at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza with the Cast of SEAL Team” and “The Price is Right at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza with Seth Rogen.”

How to Stream ‘The Price is Right at Night’ Holiday Special Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “The Price is Right at Night” holiday special live on CBS using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV. You can also stream the primetime episode by signing up for a Paramount+ 30-day free trial or for as little as $4.99 per month.