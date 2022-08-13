How to Watch ‘The Princess’ Documentary Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

In honor of the 25th anniversary of the passing of Diana, Princess of Wales, a new documentary premieres on HBO and HBO Max this weekend. “The Princess” walks viewers through Diana’s life, from her courtship and marriage to Prince Charles to the fatal car accident that ended her life. The new doc premieres on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and you can stream watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘The Princess’ Premiere

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

HBO Max no longer offers a free trial of its streaming service. To stream “The Princess,” you will need to sign-up for a subscription. For the best value, you can sign-up for the annual plan get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), and save 16%.

How to Get HBO Max

Click here to sign-up.

Click “Sign Up Now.”

Select “Prepay & Save.”

Create Your Account.

Add Your Payment Information.

Click “Start Subscription.”

About ‘The Princess’

“The Princess” takes viewers on an emotional journey and begins by documenting Diana’s relationship with Prince Charles. It follows them from their courtship and into their marriage, which was filled with scandals that made headlines for years. The documentary also looks at the births of their two sons, their divorce, and finally, her death in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997.

Along with telling Princess Diana’s story, the documentary features archival footage that gives a glimpse into where society was. It explores the obsession with Charles and Diana and investigates whether this fascination has disappeared.

How to Stream ‘The Princess’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch “The Princess” premiere live on HBO using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options