How to Watch ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ Season Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Emmy-nominated series “ The Problem with Jon Stewart ” returns for the second part of Season 2 on Apple TV+ . The first six episodes dropped last fall, and after a short hiatus, new episodes are finally here. As usual, the comedian and political commentator breaks down current issues and offers his insight, along with a touch of humor. He provides viewers with details about what’s going on and attempts to uncover solutions. Don’t miss new episodes and fresh ideas beginning this week. The second half of Season 2 kicks off on Friday, March 3 only on Apple TV+ . You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+ .

About 'The Problem with Jon Stewart' Season Premiere

In the trailer, Stewart teases that this is a “new variant” of the show as he brings awareness to different issues and unique takes. He meets with various experts and leaders to provide additional insight. Throughout the season, Stewart discusses a number of timely topics, including:

Crime

Guns

Inflation

Military

Prisons

Global crises

Fascism

By raising awareness of these ongoing issues, Stewart hopes to bring people together and work to find solutions. The political commentator also helps viewers understand all of the ways one issue can affect many different people.

Apple notes that each hour-long episode explores a topic that is “currently part of the national conversation and [Stewart’s] advocacy work.” For the first time in the history of the show, Stewart with take on an overseas interview with foreign policy leaders.

Can you watch 'The Problem with Jon Stewart' Season Premiere for free?

Apple TV+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ Season Premiere on Apple TV+.

What is the 'The Problem with Jon Stewart' Season Premiere episode schedule?

New episodes of “The Problem with Jon Stewart” drop on Apple TV+ on Fridays.

What devices can you use to stream 'The Problem with Jon Stewart' Season Premiere?

You can watch Apple TV+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'The Problem with Jon Stewart' Season Premiere Trailer