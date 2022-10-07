How to Watch ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ Season Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, Mobile

Comedian and political commentator Jon Stewart is back for another season of his current affairs talk show, “The Problem with Jon Stewart.” The series debuted on Apple TV+ in 2021 and Season 2 begins today. The second season of the former “Daily Show” host includes a total of six fresh episodes with the first premiering on Friday, Oct. 7. You can watch the series with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Stream ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’

About ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’

On his show, Stewart covers a wide range of hot topics affecting Americans, with each week’s episode highlighting a different issue. While bringing light to current events, the host offers commentary and humor, as he attempts to use common sense to resolve some of the most pressing issues people face every day. Along the way, Stewart speaks with experts and activists who are well-versed in these difficult topics.

As shown in the trailer for “The Problem with Jon Stewart” Season 2, one episode focuses on gender and specifically touches on anti-transgender legislation. Other topics include taxes, Afghanistan, globalization, and elections.

The Problem With Jon Stewart September 30, 2021 It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the world’s problems. It’s harder to pinpoint the systems responsible for creating them. In this series, Jon Stewart brings together people impacted by different parts of a problem to discuss how we come up with change.

“The Problem with Jon Stewart” Season 1 is also available to stream on Apple TV+. In the first season, he addressed Covid-19 restrictions, climate change, racism, and other timely topics in America.

Can You Stream ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ for Free?

You can stream “The Problem with Jon Stewart” with a seven-day free trial to Apple TV+. After the trial period ends, a monthly Apple TV+ subscription costs $4.99. If you have already used a free trial, you will have to subscribe to watch “The Problem with Jon Stewart” and other Apple Original series.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ on Apple TV+?

“The Problem with Jon Stewart” is available to stream on Apple TV+, which can be found on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

7-Day Trial apple.com Apple TV+ Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights. … They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer. If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+. 7-Day Trial $4.99 / month apple.com