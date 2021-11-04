 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘The Queen Family Singalong’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Meister

ABC’s Singalong franchise returns with its fourth installment, The Queen Family Singalong. Gather the whole family around the TV and enjoy an hour of Queen hits. Whether you’re a Queen fan or just love classic rock, you won’t want to miss this special singalong. The Queen Family Singalong airs Thursday, November 4 on ABC. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch The Queen Family Singalong

Emmy® Award-winning actor and singer-songwriter Darren Criss hosts the special one-night event in honor of Queen’s 50th anniversary. The Queen Family Singalong lineup includes the following performances:

  • Adam Lambert – “The Show Must Go On”
  • Derek Hough featuring Alexander Jean – “Another One Bites the Dust”
  • Fall Out Boy – “Under Pressure”
  • Jimmie Allen featuring Miss Piggy – “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”
  • JoJo Siwa and Orianthi – “We Will Rock You”
  • OneRepublic – “We Are the Champions”
  • Pentatonix – “Somebody to Love”

A special version of “Don’t Stop Me Now” will be performed by Disney Theatrical Production’s Broadway cast members from The Lion King and Aladdin. The cast members performing include Milo Alosi, Tia Altinay, Lissa DeGuzman, Bonita Hamilton, Mduduzi Madela, Brandon McCall, Michael James Scott, and Adrienne Walker.

The Queen Family Singalong is sure to be a success. 2020’s installment in the series, The Disney Family Singalong, was the highest-rated TV show among adults since ABC broadcasted The Oscars in 2020.

How to Stream The Queen Family Singalong for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch The Queen Family Singalong live on ABC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 34 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 31 Top Cable Channels

