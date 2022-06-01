 Skip to Content
How to Watch The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee For Free Live Without Cable

Joshua Thiede

On Feb. 6, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II became the first British monarch to achieve 70 years of service and year-long celebrations culminate this week in a four-day tribute to this momentous occasion. Viewers in the United States can commemorate this once-in-a-lifetime event as the BBC partners with ABC to air portions of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on Thursday, June 2 through Sunday, June 5 with live broadcasts and original coverage. You can watch all of the pomp and circumstance with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

You will also be able to stream “Platinum Party at the Palace” on Hulu beginning on Sunday, June 5. If you want to watch it end-to-end, you can with it with a subscription to Britbox, which offers a free trial of Prime Video Channels.

About the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

ABC’s partnership with the BBC offers American anglophiles a front-row seat to the four-day festivities planned around the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Celebrating her 70 years of public service, Britain’s Queen will take part in a number of events including the Trooping the Colour birthday parade beginning live at 5 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 2 and the Lighting of Jubilee Beacons at 3 p.m. ET later that day. The latter event will feature over 1,500 memorial torches being ignited across the Britain and overseas territories.

While the events will not be broadcast in the U.S. on Friday the Queen will be a special guest at a Thanksgiving Service at St. Paul’s Cathedral, marking the first official occasion that the church’s bell will be rung since its repair over eight years ago. On Saturday, June 4, ABC will broadcast the “Platinum Party at the Palace” at 2:30 p.m. ET and the event will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu. The concert will see such stars as Elton John, Diana Ross, Alicia Keys, and a wealth of other performers take to the stage and celebrate the monarch’s unprecedented service. In addition, a primetime “Party at the Palace” two-hour special of the best performances from the event is set to air on ABC from 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Additional royal programming will be available for British viewers on BBC One, but in the States, ABC will be featuring its own original content to commemorate the event. “Good Morning America” and “GMA3: What You Need To Know” will host their programs from across the pond, in London and Windsor respectively.

Watch the BBC Advert for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

