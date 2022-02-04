How to Watch the ‘Reacher’ Series Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

A new American thriller TV series is heading to Amazon Prime Video this week. “Reacher” is based on the “Jack Reacher” books by Lee Child. Previously, the story was adapted as a pair of films starring Tom Cruise. Now, Alan Ritchson takes on the lead role. Beginning Friday, February 4, you can stream the series premiere for free with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch the ‘Reacher’ Series Premiere

When: Friday, February 4

Stream: Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

About ‘Reacher’

In the series, Jack Reacher (Ritchson), an ex-military police officer, chooses to move to small-town Margrave, Georgia, where his favorite blues musician lived. While Margrave is a small town, it’s not as calm and peaceful as it seemed. Reacher gets to work and digs into a web of conspiracy after someone dies. Will his brains and strength be enough to tackle this case?

“Reacher,” the new series, is based on Child’s book titled “Killing Floor.” The entire series will focus on the single novel in the Jack Reacher series. This allows for more detailed scenes throughout the storyline because the book will be stretched out into eight episodes.

In the Amazon Prime series, Reacher is meant to be closer to Child’s description of the character. The author described the main character as being 6 feet, 5 inches. However, Cruise was just 5-feet, 7-inches. At 6-feet, 2-inches, Ritchson more accurately fits the character’s appearance.

All eight episodes of “Reacher” season 1 will drop on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, so you don’t have to wait a week for each new episode.

Others starring in “Reacher” include Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Chris Webster, Hugh Thompson, Maria Sten, Harvey Guillén, Kristin Kreuk, Currie Graham, Marc Bendavid, Willie C. Carpenter, Maxwell Jenkins, and Bruce McGill.