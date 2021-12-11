How to Watch ‘The Real Charlie Chaplin’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Featuring exclusive audiotape recordings, dramatic reconstructions, and personal archival materials, “The Real Charlie Chaplin” traces Charlie Chaplin’s rags to riches life from the slums of Victorian London to the heights of Hollywood, before his list of scandals ruined his reputation forever. Watch the premiere on Saturday, December 11 at 8 PM on Showtime or with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

About ‘The Real Charlie Chaplin’

“The Real Charlie Chaplin” is a documentary about the man who was arguably the greatest comic artist in all of history. The film’s co-directors, Peter Middleton and James Spinney, assembled audiotape recordings of people who knew Chaplin, such as 92-year-old Effie Wisdom, who knew him as a child in the late 1800s, and a rare interview of Chaplin himself for Life magazine in 1966.

However, since Chaplin grew up in poverty, there aren’t a lot of archival materials from his childhood. But there are photos of his old home, which was an attic garret, as well as the workhouse where he worked. There are also rare photos and film clips of his stage work with Fred Karno’s company, where he learned the art of slapstick comedy.

Considered one of the first celebrities of the media age, Chaplin played the Tramp in a series of two-reelers and in 1921 adapted into a feature film with “The Kid.” The documentary talks a lot about his films and how he was an artist with an extremely controlling side to him; obsessive and compulsive.

Ultimately, the star was accused of being a Communist sympathizer, had a paternity suit filed against him by Joan Barry, and experienced his first box-office disaster, the 1947 misogynistic black comedy “Monsieur Verdoux.” Then in 1951, Chaplin was on his way to Europe to publicize “Limelight,” he was subsequently banned from the U.S.

All in all, the documentary shows Chaplin’s emotional side to him as a comedian onscreen while also showing the turmoil and sadness in his personal life that hides behind his aching smile.

