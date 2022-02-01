How to Watch ‘The Real Dirty Dancing’ Series Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

A group of your favorite celebrities now has the chance to relive the iconic moments of “Dirty Dancing,” which was released in 1987. In a new series, “The Real Dirty Dancing,” eight celebrities will compete for a chance to be crowned the next Baby and Johnny. “The Real Dirty Dancing” premiere premieres live on Tuesday, February 1 at 9/8c. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘The Real Dirty Dancing’ Season Premiere

When: Tuesday, February 1 at 9/8c

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

About ‘The Real Dirty Dancing’

In “The Real Dirty Dancing,” celebrity contestants pair up and head to Virginia’s Mountain Lake Lodge, which is where the 1987 movie was filmed. They will have the opportunity to learn some of the classic dance moves and recreate famous scenes from the film. Almost 40 years after the original “Dirty Dancing” premiere, the reality series will bring the movie’s biggest moments to a new audience.

The show’s contestants include Brie Bella, Corbin Bleu, Tyler Cameron, Cat Cora, Howie Dorough, Antonio Gates, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, and Loni Love. One male/female pair will walk away as Baby and Johnny. “So You Think You Can Dance” judge Stephen “tWitch” Boss hosts the competition series.

New episodes of “The Real Dirty Dancing” will air each Tuesday during the month of February.

How to Stream ‘The Real Dirty Dancing’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “The Real Dirty Dancing” series premiere live on Fox using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.