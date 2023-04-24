How to Watch ‘The Real Hatfields and McCoys: Forever Feuding’ Series Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

FOX Nation subscribers, get ready to relive one of the greatest feuds in American history! The Hatfields and McCoys may not solve their differences with gunfire any longer, but their descendants are still around, and they’ve never yet taken a liking to each other. See what they’re up to today in the new FOX Nation series “The Real Hatfields and McCoys: Forever Feuding,” coming Monday, April 24. You can watch it exclusively with a 7-Day Free Trial of Fox Nation.

How to Watch ‘The Real Hatfields and McCoys: Forever Feuding’

About ‘The Real Hatfields and McCoys: Forever Feuding’

Over the course of five episodes, the series will spotlight the modern-day Hatfields and McCoys whose notoriously violence-ridden relationship has taken a contemporary twist. From the families’ brutal disputes in the 1800s to current 21st century issues, the program, set in West Virginia, highlights their ongoing rivalry. The two families settle their disputes with lawyers these days, but when a Hatfield decides to marry a McCoy the bitter feud takes a new and unique turn.

“This series is a modern day look inside one of the most historic and iconic feuds in American history,” said FOX Nation president Jason Klarman. “We’re thrilled to spotlight both of these families and provide our viewers with a unique twist on a classic, light-hearted reality show.”

Can You Stream ‘The Real Hatfields and McCoys: Forever Feuding’ for Free?

If you’re not a FOX Nation subscriber yet, you can! FOX Nation offers new users a seven-day free trial to its service.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Real Hatfields and McCoys: Forever Feuding’ on FOX Nation?

FOX Nation is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

7-Day Trial nation.foxnews.com Fox Nation Fox Nation is an entertainment streaming service created by FOX News and gives subscribers access to full, commercial-free episodes from well-known right-wing personalities like Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham, as well as crime series starring Nancy Grace and Mark Fuhrman, plus lots more content ranging from lifestyle, history, religion, and more. … Fox Nation offers an entire year of free content to U.S. military and veterans. 7-Day Trial $5.99 / month nation.foxnews.com