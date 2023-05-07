How to Watch ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’: Season 15 Premiere Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’: Season 15 Premiere

Bravo’s first previews for “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 15 show that there’s lots of tension right off the bat. Your favorite Georgia peaches have been very busy over the past several months, providing plenty of entertaining storylines in the upcoming episodes.

In the new season, Kandi is juggling her jam-packed business schedule and her marriage to Tood. Meanwhile, Kenya is also putting in hours to open her hair salon while navigating her divorce and entering a new phase in her life. Shereé finds herself in a tough spot as she goes on dates and handles a health issue simultaneously.

Also on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 15, Drew is chasing her dreams of becoming a musician and dealing with some very personal problems in her marriage. Viewers will see Marlo wearing many hats at once as she works as a life coach, cares for her teenagers, and enters the dating scene. Similarly, Sanya is continuing to stretch herself pretty thin and is only heaping more responsibilities onto her plate.

Returning to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” are Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross. Plus, Monyetta Shaw-Carter and Courtney Rhodes are now officially a part of the show. Fans will be thrilled to see special appearances from Kim Zolciak, Lisa Wu, DeShawn Snow, and Cynthia Bailey throughout the season.

In addition to airing on Bravo, new episodes are available to stream on-demand on [Peacock[the following day.

Can you watch ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’: Season 15 Premiere for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 15 and Bravo as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’: Season 15 Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.

What devices can you use to stream ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’: Season 15 Premiere?

You can watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 15 and Bravo on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’: Season 15 Premiere Trailer